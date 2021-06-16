Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

In Dialogue with Travis Montaque (VIDEO)

Sharad had the chance to speak with Travis Montaque, the CEO and founder of the fast-growing conversational media company, Holler. With the increased need for connection over the past year and a half, Holler speaks in the language of today’s media: personalized stickers, GIFs, and privacy-safe AI technology. We discussed the art and science behind Holler, Montaque’s […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Sharad had the chance to speak with Travis Montaque, the CEO and founder of the fast-growing conversational media company, Holler. With the increased need for connection over the past year and a half, Holler speaks in the language of today’s media: personalized stickers, GIFs, and privacy-safe AI technology. We discussed the art and science behind Holler, Montaque’s personal and professional growth during the pandemic, and the future of Holler’s content creation. 

Watch the interview below to learn more about how Holler works and what exciting new developments are just around the corner for Travis and his dynamic team.

Sharad Khare, Digital Journalist, Legacy Documentarian, Curator, Curious Soul

Sharad Kharé 

Founder of Human Biography

Digital Storyteller / Legacy Documentarian 

Sharad Kharé is an award winning storyteller and documentarian that lives in Vancouver, BC.  He is the founder Human Biography, a Vancouver-based content agency that produces original video content for the most incredible humans, brands, and organizations across the globe.

See a glimpse of Sharad’s passionate lens:

https://vimeo.com/357687749

The Human Biography team have been chosen by the world’s most accomplished in their respective fields and industries to create video messaging for their targeted audiences.

Sharad has documented people like the Dalai Lama, Meryl Streep, Arianna Huffington, Chip Wilson, Susan Sarandon, Val Kilmer, Helen Mirren, Jack and Suzy Welch, Peter Diamandis, Maye Musk, Jacqueline Novogratz, and Katy Perry as well as many leaders and CEOs from all over the world.

Human Biography has created content with such organizations as TED, Microsoft, UN Women, Beedie, RBC, The David Lynch Foundation, Goldcorp, BCIT and many more.

As a creative director,  his work with their subjects to ensure the content is consistent from the storyboard process to production to final editing.

Sharad has been known to travel anywhere in the world that the story takes him, always in pursuit of new and exciting legacy projects to create. His signature interview style is to have a one-on-one dialogue that covers the person’s life journey from beginning to present, comfortably bringing out candid and interesting stories through conversation and unscripted interaction. 

You can see more of the portfolio at his corporate site : www.kharecom.com

Sharad holds a Masters degree in communications, where his academic research focused on personal and digital legacy.

His hallmark work is in human legacy.  Sharad and his team video team documents families and leaders to capture their thoughts, history and candid stories. This content is often kept privately by their clients to be shared with future generations. In addition, Human Biography creates commercial content for everyday businesses and organizations. This may include video content for advertising, social media, or for educational purposes.

Sharad is the co-founder of “The Indigenous Collective” and has been a prolific collaborator with the Indigenous community, directing and producing video projects that capture First Nations stories and culture. Here is a reference of his work: https://www.theindigenouscollective.com

The production team at Human Biography goes to where the stories are. They have captured stories in their home country Canada, Europe, Asia and the UK, not to mention all across North America and beyond.

You can see more of his work here www.HumanBiography.com

Sharad was awarded the Disruptor Fellowship at the United Nationa Head Quarters in New York in 2019 for his innovative work in media, recognized by distinguished icons and visionaries globally.

See that here : https://www.disruptorawards.com/new-blog-66/fellows-blog-last-name-s?rq=Sharad

Sharad is currently on the board of the Laurier Institution, Live Big Society, and BC Cancer, and is currently the President of TIE Vancouver which is a chapter of a global entrepreneur group that mentors and advises some of the most active entrepreneurs in the world.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Wisdom//

Butter Notes…

by Diem Jones
Community//

Millionaire-Maker Travis Blakely Emphasizes Social Media Authenticity

by Chris Green
Wonder//

Love’s Pen

by Sabrina N'Diaye, PhD
We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.