In Dialogue with Travis Montaque (VIDEO)

Sharad had the chance to speak with Travis Montaque, the CEO and founder of the fast-growing conversational media company, Holler. With the increased need for connection over the past year and a half, Holler speaks in the language of today’s media: personalized stickers, GIFs, and privacy-safe AI technology. We discussed the art and science behind Holler, Montaque’s personal and professional growth during the pandemic, and the future of Holler’s content creation.

Watch the interview below to learn more about how Holler works and what exciting new developments are just around the corner for Travis and his dynamic team.