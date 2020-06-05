Human being is a complete mechanism. One is not aware of this fact. Fundamental understanding (spirituality) is to become aware of this fact.

When you are hungry, only one thought that of food is there. When food goes inside the body and the processing starts, brain becomes ready for its function, that is, thoughts start generating. Including the thought of ‘you’, God, soul, creation and so on. Thoughts arise because of life energy. Thought is entrapped in likes and dislikes. It loses contact with the energy from where it draws its sustenance. The secret, the origin is in this energy and not what thoughts depict.

He shies away from the feeling of sadness, confusion, fear, uncertainty in daily life. He runs to solacing ideas or seeks relief by complaining, blaming, feeling guilty to bypass the feeling of uneasiness instead of letting the uneasiness be. Once noticed, whole energy is here. The discomforting feeling opens up to the new. An unending friction is in motion.

You are enclosed by what your senses show and memory, imagination, thinking in your mind. There is no way; you can come out of this format. All your ideas about God, who created this Universe – arise as thinking, that is, within this format.

The field of senses and the field of memory, imagination, thinking is the Total Field. Seeing the Total Field is the end.

Living is continuous play between the field of memory, imagination, thinking and the field of senses.