Human Awakenings, Photograph, and Song: Bebe Manga #Cameroon 🇨🇲

When a people hear their musical mother, there is a revival in their humanity. All of a sudden a blessed memory occurs within their psyche. They remember the beauty of before. They recall their navigation into the land, and their exploration of Heaven’s domain on Earth! The most important feat of it all is that, they remember! The memory has been revitalized!

Yet, sometimes, the people forget. They forget their humanity. They forget their culture. More importantly, they forget her sound, and Mother Tongue! The song plays on. The song plays on!

Sometimes, the musical voice of Mother navigates into a higher dimension. Afterall, she comes to the rescue and others are restored. Therefore, what happens? What happens as a certain tenderness is meant to move the people into a greater, spiritual understanding? Her voice must, afterall, connect to the Earth! Her voice must, afterall, connect to the sound! It is the rising of one’s vector level; pushing people to a greater understanding of self, and its awakening, on Earth!

Mota Benama! L’Etre Humain! What does it mean to be human? In the context of Cameroon, what are the different human experiences in this nation? Do you want to go further?

What are the different human paths when re-exploring (and re-discovering) one’s humanity, within such a blessed nation?

Mota Benama! Mota Benama! L’Etre Humain! L’Etre Humain!

The sunset! The grass. Trees everflowing! Things are often alive, in the name of vegetation’s delight! For, when you are an Earthly woman, there are layers to explore. Mind. Body. Spirit. It all intertwines, together! All of it!

So, we have the picture! And, we have the song! Should you close your eyes for just one time, how do you imagine a Cameroonian navigating through it? How do you envision the treasures of it all? Like the sunset of renewal, they move forward in painting, anew! Glossing over a myriad of gems and treasures, how do they restore Heaven’s domain? It’s beautiful, nevertheless! Glossed and watered, anew! Music awakens the memory, for the healing of, you!

Painting Cameroonian humanity, there are layers for such sight! For the memory is the paintbrush! It’s the illumination of delight! There are endless waves of nurture, for the tales once known, before! Let the minds of Cameroonian people seek their culture‘s abundance, forevermore!

Bebe Manga

https://open.spotify.com/track/1sx8OHUBvztytVXk8A5Qz6