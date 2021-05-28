Hridoy Hasan on the Power of Mindfulness in His Career

Entrepreneur Hridoy Hasan started his YouTube channel Shopno Chowa Tv in 2020 when the epidemic hit the country, since then his channels have received a lot of love from people who are entertained through his videos. Hridoy Hasan started his first YouTube video in June 2017 during the holiday season because he wanted to try something then. He had been thinking of starting his own YouTube channel called Shopna Chowa Tv since childhood but lacked the courage to do so because he was ashamed, scared and afraid that others would judge him.

In 2020, he did not know what to do because the epidemic had started and schools were now closed. This means he can’t travel anywhere or meet his friends. She decided to start taking her YouTube channel and other social media more seriously by uploading new videos and pictures more often. This is because he knew that he could not meet or see anyone he could physically criticize.

Since then his YouTube channel known as Hridoy Hasan and Instagram has started growing rapidly. He also received a lot of love and support from the people he entertained through his videos. At the end of 2020, he received his first YouTube patch check and several emails regarding potential collaborations.

Higher journey journey

In addition to the continuity he had in creating and uploading YouTube videos, he promoted them through his social media, so it gained a wider audience.

Loss and struggle

Lack of filming equipment, disgust of his materials, inadequate filming skills and so much more, he believed that obstacles would not stop him, because what he wanted would become an exceptional person.

Dealing with stagnation

He managed the hurdles of his filming by replacing what he could not get with the pictures he could get. Unlike others in his industry who usually have videographers, photographers and editors, Hridoy Hasan does it himself. He manages all these things, performs his other duties and studies since he is only 26 years old. He puts a lot of effort into maintaining the quality and consistency of his videos.

Motivation

Hridoy Hasan has seen many youtubers on comedy videos and even filming and he appreciated being like them because he thought it was easy. He also challenged himself by examining how difficult it could be to do so.

Hridoy Hasan is most interested in entertaining people? He also received many comments and DMS from people he did not know, giving him full support and love. It makes him want to continue doing what he does, even better

Entertainment in difficult times

Hridoy Hasan has used his success to entrepreneur & entertain people around the world during the epidemic. After all, everyone has to smile from time to time. If you can start a movement that benefits the most people, then you are a very influential person. This is why he makes so many comedy videos on YouTube because he never knows what idea he can start in his audience.

Message to everyone

Entrepreneur Hridoy Hasan encourages everyone not to give up so easily as they are not facing the challenges they are facing. He advised people who are embarrassed or scared to start YouTube channels because he realizes that people don’t really have time to judge or hate without being jealous or frustrated.

In conclusion

He advises people:

People who judge them should not be taken care of because there are always people who like you and others do not like them. Hate has always been hated. Better a poor horse than no horse at all. Because if you fail, you are stronger than ever. Don’t give up on the things you enjoy because of other people.

Unlike other people who say that the year 2020 was bad for them, Hridoy Hasan said that it changed his life because it started what he enjoyed in the year and got a lot of love and support.

Again, many people are not getting the opportunity to work with social media even after creating good content. He always dreams of doing something for them. He has overcome many obstacles at the beginning of his career. So Hridoy Hasan is trying from his place so that the young people who come to work in the digital world do not face obstacles.

Apart from social responsibility, he is also involved in various social activities. Doing blogging. Hridoy Hasan believes that change in society is possible only by spreading positivity.

As an entrepreneur, Hridoy Hasan believes that there is no shortcut to success. People become successful with their honesty, concentration, work and hard work.


