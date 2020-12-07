How’s Your Sandwich…and your life?

Are you stuck in the middle? Are you in the middle of raising young kids and caring for aging parents? How have your responsibilities changed over the past 6-9 months?

Let’s face it…we all have responsibilities, whether caring for children or elderly parents or pursuing personal interests, activities, or hobbies. Now, more than ever before, we should be equipped to balance our work and our lives. The pandemic has taken its toll!

If you are feeling the squeeze from being caught in the middle, you are stressed, and you need relief…NOW. Here’s how to jumpstart the process and identify your needs!

Identify the stressors in your life and jot down the top three. What are the triggers? Is it health, money, work, relationships, or a combination of each of these things.

Identify your own needs and act. Know when you need help, and how to seek and ask for it. Make time for what matters most, then prioritize and delegate to others within your space to lighten your load.

Identify coping mechanisms. If you are not already teleworking, consider starting the process. Take time for self-care; self-care is not selfish. Be sure that you eat healthy meals, get a good night’s sleep, hydrate, and start moving.

With a balance between work and home, comes greater control of where your focus remains. If you leave your work at the office (even if the office is in your home), your full attention will be on your home life and giving your relationships the attention they deserve. When spending time with your partner, children, friends, or aging parents, your mind should be solely focused on the experience you are having.

You are only as good as you are balanced. If you do not take the time for yourself, you won’t be the best you can be, and the sandwich will overwhelm you.