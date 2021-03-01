Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How’s your New Year’s Resolution going along?

By Maria Dolores “Tiny” Garner Florentino Don’t just write it, DO it! At the start of the year, many will try to make a list of what they wish to change, add, remove, and whatnot to improve the way they live. Now that we are entering the third month of the year, officially the last […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

By Maria Dolores “Tiny” Garner Florentino

Don’t just write it, DO it!

At the start of the year, many will try to make a list of what they wish to change, add, remove, and whatnot to improve the way they live.

Now that we are entering the third month of the year, officially the last month of the 1st quarter, how are you getting along with your list? What have you ticked and not ticked so far? How serious are you in setting and achieving your goals?

A New Year’s resolution can be simply translated as your goals, your dreams, your aspirations, it can be various steps to help improve the way you live your life, career, studies, and anything that will help you be a better person.Assess yourself, why in the first place you have that list?

Is it just because your friend did something like that and you thought it would be cool to have something the same, but not really serious about when and how you will accomplish it?

Seriously speaking, with the list that you have made you need to evaluate your actions accordingly and measure the efforts you have done or not done so far, to help you make adjustments as needed in order to achieve it.

Below is a guide on when you can actually review your actions vs your goals:

  • January 1: write down your goals or resolutions at the start of the year
  • February 1: Monthly Review
  • March 1: Monthly Review
  • April 1: Quarterly and Monthly Review
  • May 1: Monthly Review
  • June 1: Monthly Review
  • July 1: Quarterly and Monthly Review
  • August 1: Monthly Review
  • September 1: Monthly Review
  • October 1: Quarterly and Monthly Review
  • November 1: Monthly Review
  • December 1: Monthly Review

Having said this, you may also want to explore using productivity tools to help you track where you are at. Below are some of the tools that can help you.

So, if you have not organized yourself by using these tools, get started now, to encourage and motivate you to keep going.

Achieving your goals is your ultimate dream! So don’t slack!

    Dolores Florentino, Professional Virtual Assistant at Philippine Home-based Virtual Assistants

    Hi, I am Dolores, the founder of the Philippine Home-based Virtual Assistants Community, I advocate working from home.

    It is my commitment to help and assist experienced and aspiring professionals to learn and discover their ways to a successful home-based career.

     

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    3 Tips to Kickstart Your New Year’s Goals…For When There’s Nothing New About Them

    by Cindy Duke
    Notebook on wooden table with space to write goals
    Community//

    Resolutions to Reality: Why 80% of New Year’s Resolutions Fail (and How to Make Yours Stick)

    by Patrick Ewers
    Community//

    New Year’s Resolutions- How to Achieve Them This Year

    by Stephanie Newell

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.