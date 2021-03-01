How’s your New Year’s Resolution going along?

By Maria Dolores “Tiny” Garner Florentino
Don’t just write it, DO it!
At the start of the year, many will try to make a list of what they wish to change, add, remove, and whatnot to improve the way they live.
Now that we are entering the third month of the year, officially the last month of the 1st quarter, how are you getting along with your list? What have you ticked and not ticked so far? How serious are you in setting and achieving your goals?
A New Year’s resolution can be simply translated as your goals, your dreams, your aspirations, it can be various steps to help improve the way you live your life, career, studies, and anything that will help you be a better person.Assess yourself, why in the first place you have that list?
Is it just because your friend did something like that and you thought it would be cool to have something the same, but not really serious about when and how you will accomplish it?
Seriously speaking, with the list that you have made you need to evaluate your actions accordingly and measure the efforts you have done or not done so far, to help you make adjustments as needed in order to achieve it.
Below is a guide on when you can actually review your actions vs your goals:
- January 1: write down your goals or resolutions at the start of the year
- February 1: Monthly Review
- March 1: Monthly Review
- April 1: Quarterly and Monthly Review
- May 1: Monthly Review
- June 1: Monthly Review
- July 1: Quarterly and Monthly Review
- August 1: Monthly Review
- September 1: Monthly Review
- October 1: Quarterly and Monthly Review
- November 1: Monthly Review
- December 1: Monthly Review
Having said this, you may also want to explore using productivity tools to help you track where you are at. Below are some of the tools that can help you.
- Todoist for balancing power and simplicity
- TickTick for embedded calendars and timers
- Microsoft To Do for Microsoft power users (and Wunderlist refugees)
- Things for elegant design
- OmniFocus for specific organizational systems
- Habitica for making doing things fun
- Google Tasks for Google power users
- Remember The Milk for keyboard shortcut lovers
- Any.do for people who forget to use to-do apps
- Project management apps like Trello and Asana can be very useful as to-do lists
- Note-taking apps like Evernote, OneNote, and Google Keep
- Time-blocking apps are another solid option.
- Sticky note apps can also work in a pinch.
- Google Sheets can be your to-do list,
So, if you have not organized yourself by using these tools, get started now, to encourage and motivate you to keep going.
Achieving your goals is your ultimate dream! So don’t slack!