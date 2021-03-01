How’s your New Year’s Resolution going along?

By Maria Dolores “Tiny” Garner Florentino

Don’t just write it, DO it!

At the start of the year, many will try to make a list of what they wish to change, add, remove, and whatnot to improve the way they live.

Now that we are entering the third month of the year, officially the last month of the 1st quarter, how are you getting along with your list? What have you ticked and not ticked so far? How serious are you in setting and achieving your goals?

A New Year’s resolution can be simply translated as your goals, your dreams, your aspirations, it can be various steps to help improve the way you live your life, career, studies, and anything that will help you be a better person.Assess yourself, why in the first place you have that list?

Is it just because your friend did something like that and you thought it would be cool to have something the same, but not really serious about when and how you will accomplish it?

Seriously speaking, with the list that you have made you need to evaluate your actions accordingly and measure the efforts you have done or not done so far, to help you make adjustments as needed in order to achieve it.

Below is a guide on when you can actually review your actions vs your goals:

January 1: write down your goals or resolutions at the start of the year

write down your goals or resolutions at the start of the year February 1: Monthly Review

Monthly Review March 1: Monthly Review

Monthly Review April 1: Quarterly and Monthly Review

Quarterly and Monthly Review May 1: Monthly Review

Monthly Review June 1: Monthly Review

Monthly Review July 1: Quarterly and Monthly Review

Quarterly and Monthly Review August 1: Monthly Review

Monthly Review September 1: Monthly Review

Monthly Review October 1: Quarterly and Monthly Review

Quarterly and Monthly Review November 1: Monthly Review

Monthly Review December 1: Monthly Review

Having said this, you may also want to explore using productivity tools to help you track where you are at. Below are some of the tools that can help you.

So, if you have not organized yourself by using these tools, get started now, to encourage and motivate you to keep going.

Achieving your goals is your ultimate dream! So don’t slack!