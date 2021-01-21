Contributor Log In/Sign Up
How Your Soul Truth Aligns with Earthly Cosmic Consciousness

Mandy K from Alberta submitted her testimony: "My consultation with Raine was amazing! She confirmed a lot of answers I had at a very traumatic time in my life. After the loss of my love, she identified how he passed away, messages he had for me and details only we knew. I am recharged and inspired." From J.C. British Columbia "I was pleased with how effective the strategies and insight Raine offered, helped me to get my business back on track. She used common sense strategies while bringing in intuitive skill. I am excited to continue doing what I love to do, running my company."

For every inconceivable rupture, difficulty or struggle there is a solution that outperforms our logic or emotional vibration. In the greater expansion of your soul truth, you will find the burning answers that raise you and your awareness into a crescendo of reality that merges with the magical.

You have now launched into awareness that brings you into an awakened state of being. You discover that CLARITY, CREATIVITY and DETERMINATION, work in unison to help you reach into the cosmic realm of what is possible and unite ALL that can be, with the earthly vessel which is you.

These are the very techniques that I used for myself, after experiencing nearly seven years of one hardship after another. Conduct an orchestra, whereby you now become the creator of your own life and all that is therein. You are your Soul Truth and the painter that creates your path. Walk with me through the expansion of these techniques, that will show you how to manifest the vision you have for yourself. Overcome challenges, create abundance. 

