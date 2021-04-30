Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Wisdom//

How Your Intuition Can Help You Make Smart Decisions

An expert weighs in on when and how to trust your gut instincts.

By
GaudiLab/Shutterstock
GaudiLab/Shutterstock

When times are stressful, every decision can seem monumental. It can be challenging to make large choices, like whether to leave a secure job for a risky one, but also to make smaller decisions, like whether to have chicken or fish for dinner. “Often we intuitively know what we want to do, but we end up overthinking and get stuck in uncertainty,” Inna Khazan, Ph.D., a clinical psychologist and faculty member at Harvard Medical School, tells Thrive. The best thing to do in those moments, Khazan says, is to use your knowledge, experience, and yes, your intuition, to make a firm decision and trust that it’s the best one you could’ve made at the time. 

But this is easier said than done. Here, four actionable tips to help you access your intuition and make decisions with less stress: 

Make big decisions when you are relaxed

It’s never advisable to make important decisions when emotions are running high, Khazan, author of Biofeedback and Mindfulness in Everyday Life, says. When we’re anxious, angry, sad, or worried, our instinct is often to get rid of the feeling right away, but the short-term solutions we find don’t always benefit us in the long run. Instead, we’ll get the best intuitive guidance when we’re relaxed. “Taking a few slow, easy breaths will help your nervous system settle and if the answer is there, it will reveal itself,” Khazan says. 

Write down the pros and cons

“When you can’t make up your mind about what to do, jotting down the pros and cons can be helpful as a visual guide,” Khazan says. “It will allow you to look at the decision more objectively — what could go right, and what could go wrong. It allows your mind to take in the full picture.” Having done that, just trust your gut.

Do your research

Contrary to how it’s sometimes portrayed, trusting your intuition doesn’t mean abandoning your critical thinking skills. If you’re unsure about your gut instincts, you can seek out advice from trusted friends, family, or professionals, Khazan suggests. But while taking their perspective in, be sure to remember that your opinion is the one that matters most. After all, the decision you make will primarily affect you. By doing your due diligence, Khazan adds, you can feel confident that your intuition is guiding you towards an informed decision.

Practice using your intuition 

You can hone and strengthen your intuition by practicing with small decisions, like which restaurant to eat at. “Give yourself permission not to overthink small decisions and go with what seems right at first,” Khazan suggests. Try not to worry about whether you made the “right choice,” and just accept the choice for what it is. If that feeling of worry does come, simply sit with it, and practice becoming comfortable with the uncertainty. Once you’ve had practice trusting your intuition in low-stakes situations, you’ll feel more confident harnessing it during monumental moments.

    Elaine Lipworth, Content Writer at Thrive Global

    Elaine Lipworth is an award-winning journalist and broadcaster who has reported for a variety of BBC shows  and other networks. She has written about film, lifestyle, psychology and health for newspapers and magazines around the globe. Publications she’s contributed to range from The Guardian, The Times and You Magazine, to The Four Seasons Hotel Magazine,  Marie Claire, Harpers Bazaar,  Women’s Weekly and Sunday Life (Australia). She has also written regularly for film companies including Fox, Disney and Lionsgate. Recently, Elaine taught journalism as an adjunct professor at Pepperdine University. Born and raised in the UK, Elaine is married with two daughters and lives in Los Angeles.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    GaudiLab/Shutterstock
    Wisdom//

    How Your Intuition Can Help You Make Smart Decisions

    by Elaine Lipworth
    Mental Health//

    Why Naoko Kawabe Believes in Empathetic Leadership

    by Naoko Kawabe
    Mental Health//

    Belinda Purkiss Shares Her Top Career Tips and More

    by Belinda Purkiss

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.