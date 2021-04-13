Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How Your Decision-Making Skills May Have Changed During the Pandemic

 The covid-19 pandemic has arrived at an enormous scale and an overwhelming speed and has changed many things in individuals’ lives, especially the way they make decisions. Indeed, whether it is deciding between what movie to watch, what to eat, or what to do during a day, the pandemic has undoubtedly affected how individuals make […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

 The covid-19 pandemic has arrived at an enormous scale and an overwhelming speed and has changed many things in individuals’ lives, especially the way they make decisions. Indeed, whether it is deciding between what movie to watch, what to eat, or what to do during a day, the pandemic has undoubtedly affected how individuals make their decisions, no matter how simple and minor they are. On that premise, the following article presents how the pandemic has affected individuals’ skills for making decisions

 The truth is that the pandemic has brought uncertainty to levels that individuals are not used to. The world has always been uncertain, but due to the pandemic, it has become apparent, and individuals are now feeling it in ways they do not usually feel it. The pandemic has also changed the way individuals perceive the riskiness of certain activities, which has also primarily affected their behaviors and decision-making skills

How Your Decision-Making Skills May Have Changed During the Pandemic

 While the pandemic might still be a source of stress even this year, individuals should not dwell on the decision paralysis and beat themselves up. Instead, they should know that risk and uncertainty are everywhere and that they should use their best judgment to make informed and productive decisions. That said, individuals should realize that it takes several steps to reach the outcome and perceive everything as a process. Furthermore, individuals should establish a predictable routine and engage in regular physical exercise, which will help them create a sense of comfort and decrease feelings of anxiety and ease the cognitive burden of decision-making.

    roger blake md headshot

    Roger Blake MD, Founder & Owner at Blake Surgical Association

    From a very young age, Roger Blake MD knew he wanted to become a physician. Not only was he fascinated by the very idea of doctors and hospitals, but he also held a deep desire to help others receive the level of care they needed. As a result, Roger followed the path toward becoming the board-certified surgeon he is today, graduating from the University of Miami with his MD in 1994. After completing his second residency at The University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center at Dallas, Roger founded Blake Surgical Association, which he has owned and operated since 2004. To glean further insight into Roger Blake MD's career trajectory and vision for the future, be sure to visit his website!

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Mental Health and the Post-Pandemic Future of Work

    by Mona Malone
    Community//

    Thinking Smartly and Making Good Decisions During the Pandemic

    by Sweta Bothra
    Performance of the business
    Community//

    Easy steps to inspire employees during the COVID-19 pandemic

    by Grace Kaironge

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.