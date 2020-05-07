How young people with cancer have taught me to live life to the fullest

In 2014 I’ve set up my charity to support young people with cancer. I was moved by the stories I’ve read of teenagers and young adults facing a cancer diagnosis at such a sensitive age and I wanted to do something for them. Little did I know, they would be the ones to do so much for me.

Like most people prior to 2014 I had a regular life. I was in my late twenties, I did different jobs, I dreamt of becoming famous, I would have loved to travel more… I simply coasted along life always telling myself: “When I will be rich… when I will live abroad… when I will work in movies… when I will forget how my small native village looks like… then I will be happy”. That is complete nonsense.

We can choose when to be happy, and how. We can set our own standards for happines. We may be tricked into thinking that to be happy you have to have a lot of material things, but that is not true at all. I’ve met people in life- threating situations, they had almost nothing, they could even lose their lives, yet they smiled and were at peace.

So here it is a quick list of 3 things young people with cancer have taught me that lead me to live my life to the fullest: