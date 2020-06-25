How Young Female Entrepreneur Taylor Price is Using Her Platform to Teach Generation Z’s the Importance of Personal Finance

Taylor Price is not your average TikTok celebrity. As CEO of financial education platform TAP Intuit and with over 180,000 followers on TikTok, entrepreneur Taylor Price is changing the way we talk about personal finance. But starting out, it wasn’t always a smooth road for her.

In 2010, Taylor was diagnosed with acute scoliosis. After experiencing large amounts of pain and heart palpitation, she decided to visit a doctor who informed her that she would need major spinal fusion surgery. After being in the intensive care unit for 14 days, Taylor’s body became septic and she was eventually diagnosed with autoimmune disorder Lupus and blood disorder immune thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP).

From 2014 to 2016, Taylor entered the road to recovery; a period that she believes helped her become who she is today. Not many people may understand that the road to recovery is a difficult journey requiring relentless ambition and an undying motivation. Today, now fully recovered, she uses those skills she learned during that rough period in her life to teach young people how to make their money work for them.

Taylor launched TAP Intuit, a financial education platform that provides financial literacy to their students so they can take control of their personal finances. TAP Intuit allows their students to actually break down the art and science of personal finance.



She also will be launching the first ever social media educational content house: Team TAP. Her team consists of influencers, real estate moguls, business owners, business coaches and experts in personal finance. Her goal is to create educational content based off of real life subjects that schools do not prioritize like personal finance, business, real estate, investing and even normal academia like SAT prep. With Team TAP’s age group ranging from 18-25 years old and a sleek new merch line; Taylor is determined to make financial education a norm for her generation.

Although social media tends to be flooded with memes, tabloid media, and the newest fashion it is refreshing to know that there are people out there trying to change the conversation. Through her successful recovery, Taylor Price has definitely proved herself to be a leader in her generation.

You can check out Taylor on TikTok and Instagram under the username @pricelesstay.

