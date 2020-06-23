How Young Entrepreneur Scotty Huss Went From Working at a Gym to Speaking In Front of Thousands

Scotty Huss has always known that he was destined for something greater. While working at a local gym, Scotty ran into a wealthy young man who seemed to have his life together. After one short conversation and a quick break for lunch, Scotty decided to quit his job that day and pursue his dream of making 6 figures a year.

Scotty decided that he would never work for someone else again. He knew he needed to find a new way to make money. Eventually, that would appear in the form of network marketing. Scotty would then work in the network marketing industry for three years before making his first six-figure income – proving that hard work and dedication takes time, but it truly does pay off. But even with all of his successes he had on paper, he wanted to try and help the people he met along the way.

Today, Scotty has helped three people earn a six-figure income and hundreds of others earn thousands per month with leaders all over the United States, Columbia, Spain, Portugal, Puerto Rico, London, United Kingdom, and Mexico. Although he had finally obtained his initial goal of earning a six-figure income, Scotty discovered a newfound goal of public speaking and teaching others the skills he learned throughout his journey.

One thing that Scotty isn’t afraid to mention is that there will always be short setbacks along the way. Scotty believes that speaking about one’s shortfalls is far more beneficial than hearing someone boast about all of their achievements. He aims to paint a picture of a realistic journey that is made up of struggle and perseverance. Personal growth for him is very important and it is something he discusses adamantly in his speeches. It’s not about always achieving success, but rather it’s about how many times one can continue to strive towards success even after being knocked down.

Throughout his journey, Scotty found himself reflecting upon those days he was working at that gym. He remembers a time when he didn’t think dreams could actually become a reality. He reminds himself of that mindset by naming his network marketing company “Dreams To Reality.” He constantly urges the people he meets to remember a time when something seemed impossible. Perhaps learning how to ride a bike seemed near impossible when you were younger; it took several cuts and bruises before you were actually able to keep you balance and ride away. Scotty believes achieving greatness in whatever it is that you want to do is not any different than learning how to ride a bike.

As a speaker and entrepreneur, Scotty truly understands the idea of giving up comfort and stability for something greater. For him, chasing and obtaining financial freedom was far more worthwhile than sitting back and contemplating why he didn’t take enough chances in life. His work ethic and deep love for faith has never misguided him and anyone who is feeling a little lost should consider listening to one of Scotty’s speeches of turning dreams into a reality.