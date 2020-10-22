Contributor Log In/Sign Up
How you see yourself determines your success.

How you see yourself in your own eyes determines what you get out of life. Self-image is your own conception of yourself. It is the mental and emotional picture you hold in your own consciousness of who you are, what you are about, and what you represent.

Your self-image is important because it is the starting point of your life experiences. The image you hold of yourself is like a great vase into which all your life experiences are poured and blended.

If your self-image is a small, limited conception of yourself, based on ignorance, fear, doubt, and insecurity; then all of your experiences will be filtered through these same negative emotions.

On the other hand, if your self-image is based on knowledge, love, courage, respect, faith, and confidence; your life experiences will be filtered through these same positive emotions.

Self-image determines your capacity to give, receive, and interact with the life experiences and possibilities that confront you. Your self-image is like a magnet, attracting or repelling like or unlike qualities into your life experience.

You attract thoughts, people, and experiences which are congruent with how you think and feel about yourself. If you want to attract the good health, wealth and happiness that you desire and dream about, then you must develop a self-image that is compatible with and supports these very thoughts, namely good health, wealth, and happiness.

A nice example of how the self-image works is this:

One question that appears on just about every job application is: What salary and benefits are you expecting to receive? Many prospective employers give a lot of weight to how this question is answered. Subconsciously, most people will answer with a figure that indicates their own assessment of what they bring to the position.

A figure below what the position is worth is often a tip-off that the applicant has a low assessment of their own skills and would probably not be a good employee.

A figure too high above what the position is worth might indicate a lack of knowledge about the position itself. If you’ve done your homework and know the deal, you should be able to set a figure at the high end of what the position is worth, plus just enough fluff to get some attention. However, let me warn you. Be prepared to answer the question that will surely come – “Why do you feel that you would be worth 2 zillion dollars to this company?”

Have a well researched, well thought-out, well presented, logical, and intelligent reply. You will probably get the position on your terms, consistent with your self-image.

Based on “The Twelve Universal Laws of Success, Super Achiever Edition by Dr. Herbert Harris. Available on Amazon and www.12uls.com Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.patreon.com/successmentorshipnetwork

    Dr. Herbert Harris, Dr. at LifeSkill Institute

    Bio Dr. Herbert Harris

    Dr. Herbert Harris, a graduate of  Columbia University in New York City, is a retired attorney who has written numerous books including: How To Make Money In Music, a highly popular guide book to the music industry, and The Twelve Universal Laws of Success a best-selling personal development book  with over 800,000 copies in print, that has been translated into Chinese, French, Italian, Portugese, Romanian, Saudi Arabian, and Spanish.

    Herbert is a former director of the Science of Living Institute under Dr. Frederick J. Eikerenkkotter, better known as “Rev. Ike”. He is also CEO of the LifeSkill Institute, Inc., an international personal and leadership development corporation.

    Presently Dr. Harris hosts the Millionaire Mentorship Show, the number one podcast on BShani Radio, carried on iHeart Radio, iTunes, Spotify and TuneIn Radio, with over 1.8 Million listeners. He has interviewed top speakers and trainers including Stedman Graham, Dr. George Fraser, Dr. Willie Jolley, Dr. Dennis Kembro, Stan "Dr. Breakthrough" Harris, Joseph L. Dudley, Tawana Williams, and General Joseph McNeil, one of the Greensboro Four who Launched the Civil Rights Sit-In movement.

    Dr. Harris is a network marketing expert and million dollar earner. He is an Elite Distributor with the LifeVantage Corporation, a publicly traded company that has sold over a billion dollars in anti-aging products.

