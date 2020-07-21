Contributor Log In/Sign Up
How You Handle a Crisis Tells Employers a Lot

Now more than ever it's important to show employers how well you can handle a crisis.

By

The IMF (International Monetary Fund) recently wrote on their blog: “While quarantining and social distancing is the right prescription to combat COVID-19’s public health impact, the exact opposite is needed when it comes to securing the global economy. Constant contact and close coordination are the best medicine to ensure that the economic pain inflicted by the virus is relatively short-lived.”

See, even the IMF is telling us to stay in communication even if we can’t physically see each other.

How you react in this pandemic situation can tell a potential employer a lot about you and your mindset to keep business going safely despite the extreme conditions we are all experiencing.

Here is a gut check:

 Are you complaining about our collective situation on social media? (And assuming no one can see it due to your privacy settings?)

 Have you assumed no one wants to hear from you because of all the hardship we are seeing?

 Do you think you are bugging people if you ask for a networking chat or that you’re greedy if you ask for a job search introduction?

If you answered “yes” to any of these, you might be part of the problem and not the solution.

And if you are putting any of this out in public, an employer may assume you will do it within the company if you are hired…so they don’t move forward with you.

Companies don’t need anymore “Negative Nellies” around the virtual water cooler. They already have enough of those.

And I’m not just talking about the regular complainers who may be in overdrive with the current state of affairs. I’m also referring to those who are justifiably scared, but acting irrational publicly. Yes, those people, too.

I’m not saying people shouldn’t vent. But do it rationally.

Look, we are all scared. Every last one of us is scared, nervous, anxious, etc., in some way. And we should constructively express our feelings and console each other.

But public, irrational expressions during a crisis tells potential employers that you may act the same way when leading their teams.

We don’t need any more panickers. We need pioneers who have tapped new sources of courage to lead us through the pandemic crisis.

So let this pandemic show a potential employer how you are the RIGHT one to choose for their team.

And while you are at it, it’s also important to get in the right mindset. You have to believe it’s going to work for you, even if you are not sure how yet. You have to take specific steps that get you closer to your goal and be willing to adjust those actions based on what’s working and what’s not. And you can’t attribute your temporary lack of success to something you cannot control. 

The bottom line is in this time of crisis it’s extremely difficult, but know that how you handle this crisis speaks volumes about your ability to handle other stressful situations, and employers definitely take note of that.

Lisa Rangel at Chameleon Resumes

Lisa is the Founder & Managing Director of Chameleon Resumes, a premier executive resume writing and job landing consulting firm, and a graduate of Cornell University. She is also the Expert Moderator for LinkedIn’s Premium Career Group since 2012, where there are currently 1.4 million members. Chameleon Resumes was formed in 2009, after 13 years of executive search firm recruiting, and is recognized as one of the Top 100 Career Websites by Forbes. Lisa has been featured in Fortune, Newsweek, Business Insider, Fast Company, Inc., LinkedIn, CNN, Fox Business News, Reader's Digest, BBC, CNBC, Investor’s Business Daily, Forbes, eFinancialCareers, Yahoo!, U.S. News & World Report, Monster, Good Morning America, XpertHR (LexisNexis), and numerous local community job blogs. She has held 10 resume writing and job search career certifications and is the Career Services Partner for Cornell University. She is the author of nine eBooks and numerous video training-courses and is the creator of Resume Cheat Sheet, which has been downloaded over 70,000 times. Lisa leads the Chameleon Team that writes leadership resumes and LinkedIn Profiles and performs job landing coaching for executives and senior professionals who have been recruited, promoted, and sought after their entire career.

