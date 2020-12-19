Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How You Can Support Causes You Care About This Holiday Season

Join the wave of civic engagement for social good. The holidays are the season of giving, and this year, even in the midst of a global pandemic, we have seen inspiring examples of the power and persistence of people who want to do good and give back. Traditional volunteer opportunities may have limited spots available, […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Join the wave of civic engagement for social good.

The holidays are the season of giving, and this year, even in the midst of a global pandemic, we have seen inspiring examples of the power and persistence of people who want to do good and give back. Traditional volunteer opportunities may have limited spots available, be postponed or even cancelled. Yet the needs are greater than ever, and people are finding new and different ways to help.

At Points of Light, we believe every action matters. Every person may express their interest to do good and make an impact in different ways, and our Civic Circle is a framework that represents a person’s power to lead, lend support, and take action for causes they care about. 

Here are easy, creative ways you can take action now and into the new year.

Volunteer: Traditional volunteerism is the cornerstone of support for filling gaps in communities and powering nonprofits. While these roles have changed, there’s still a need and many nonprofits have adapted their volunteer opportunities to ensure your health and safety. Consider planning a family volunteering activity this holiday season. If your family is not together, think about doing a virtual opportunity or all volunteering with a local organization around a cause you care about. You can find virtual volunteer opportunities or search for nonprofits near you.

Purchase Power: Where and how you shop says a lot about what causes you support. When doing your holiday shopping, buy gifts from small businesses or Black owned business, or from companies that give back with each purchase. Check out the Points of Light digital magazine, Civic Life Today, to explore how to maximize your purchase power.

Vote: In November, a record number of voters turned out, as well as people volunteering to help ensure a democratic election process. But voting once every four years isn’t all that matters. Register to vote, if you haven’t, and get engaged in local and state elections where decisions that affect communities are being made.

Work: In a recent study we conducted on civic engagement, more than 40% of Gen Z said they considered taking or applying for a job based on the company’s social values. Does your company have an employee volunteer program? How can you get involved, or help start one? Points of Light’s Community for Employee Civic Engagement can help.

Voice: You have a voice – use it! You can tell friends and family about causes you care about, and unlock the assets and connections of others. Daily Point of Light honoree Paloma Rambana used her voice to lobby the Florida legislature, and helped get a $1.25 million program approved for visually-impaired kids like herself. Read her story for inspiration and then use your voice to advocate for a cause you care about.

Donate: Nonprofits fill the gaps left between governments and the private sector, but they need money to operate too. This holiday season give the gift of a donation on behalf of someone you care about. Donating to a cause they care about can help provide them resources to be nimble and adaptive, especially in these unpredictable times.

Listen & Learn: Taking action is so important, but so is educating yourself. Plan time together with your family or friends (virtually or in-person) to listen to experts in the field, the employees and volunteers serving on the ground and the community members impacted by the issues you want to address. Find resources from reputable individuals, organizations and institutions who are subject matter experts. Get inspired and make a plan to do something impactful over the holidays or in the new year. 

Service: Since its founding in 1993, National service has been the backbone of the social sector, and members of the military and public servants dedicate their careers to serving our collective needs. Programs like the Peace Corps, AmeriCorps, and Senior Corps provide amazing opportunities to serve others.

Social Entrepreneurs: People in communities around the world are solving problems with the resources they have and turning it into their life’s work. These individuals are called social entrepreneurs. Lantana Bako Abdullahi of Nigeria, who leads the Women for Positive Peacebuilding Initiative, is just one example of social entrepreneur finding solutions to local needs. Read her story for inspiration on how to turn your passion into your life’s work.

    Natalye Paquin, President & CEO at Points of Light

    Natalye Paquin is the president and chief executive officer of Points of Light. Prior to joining Points of Light in 2017, Natalye served as chief transformation officer at Girl Scouts of the USA, as well as chief executive officer of the Girl Scouts of Eastern Pennsylvania, Pennsylvania’s largest girl-serving organization and among the largest Girl Scouts councils in the nation. She began her career in the nonprofit sector as chief operating officer of the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts. An attorney by training, Natalye spent more than 15 years in the education sector in legal and executive leadership roles. First as a Civil Rights Attorney with the U. S. Department of Education, Office for Civil Rights, and subsequently with Chicago Public Schools and the School District of Philadelphia. She began her legal career in private practice as a litigation attorney.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    We need to combat the notion that youth activism is for the privileged

    by Dana Harris
    Community//

    There are Many Ways to Give Back this Season, With and Without Opening Your Wallet

    by Sona Khosla
    christmas
    Community//

    6 Good Deeds to Spread Joy Throughout the Holiday Season

    by John Miller

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.