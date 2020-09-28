How You Can Still End 2020 Strong

We have about 90 days left of this year. It has been challenging on many levels. We are going into the heart of a divisive election season and there is ominous talk of a second covid wave. Many of us are “waiting it out” on some level. But others are thriving. I would consider myself somewhere in the middle. But with three months or one quarter left of the year, do you want to “waste” it or do you want to make progress?

Here are 3 things you can do right now to finish 2020 strong:

Reclaim one hour a day. The days are exhausting. Zoom meetings, home schooling, pandemic fatigue and more. It is easy to get lost scrolling social media or watching hours of TV. But what if you reclaim one hour each day? What would you do with it? Could you make time for meditation or exercise? Listen to a webinar? Organize a dresser? If there is one thing these months have taught me it is that what you do each day matters. Small steps are still progress. Do I still have some days where I find myself watching Bravo reruns all day and wondering where the time went? Of course. That’s normal and honest. But if most days you can reclaim one hour in 90 days you will be pleasantly surprised with where you end up. Have an accountablity partner. I was having a socially distanced outdoor coffee with a girlfriend about a month ago and we were complaining to each other about how we are just putting out fires and many days are not doing anything tangible. We decided to start texting each other every weekday sharing with the other our goals and tasks for the day. Sometimes we text during the day and note our progress. The next day we set new goals for the day. Even if it is admitting the prior day’s tasks were not completed that admission is important. Find an accountability partner. I guarantee that you will not be ok with starting every morning talking about how you did not get done what you promised you would get done. It will force you to make progress. Set a new goal (not work related). I have been in a fitness rut so I just signed up to do a 5k for a non-profit I support. I have done a few in the past. Now that I have put it out into the universe and have to fundraise and complete it I can’t back out. What have you been wanting to do for yourself? Make sure it is something measurable and tangible. For me the statement, “I need to exercise regularly” was not working. Setting a specific goal with a limited and measurable time frame is working better. What have you been wanting to do?

A lot can change in three months. Or you could change nothing and ride it out. How would you feel on December 31? Instead of wishing for a better year, try to make steps towards a better self.

Jennifer Lynn Robinson, Esquire is the CEO of Purposeful Networking. Her services include consulting, moderating, keynotes and workshops to help build networking, communication and public speaking skills. A former litigator, Jennifer also does motivational speaking detailing her path of reinvention following a near death accident. She has been featured in local and national media including CBS, Cheddar, NBC, FOX, Forbes, The Huffington Post, Chicago Tribune and Philadelphia Magazine.

