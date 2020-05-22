Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How you can manage your stress in Pandemic.

Manage your Mental and Physical health for a better life in Pandemic.

By
Marcus Patterson: Photo Courtesy Matt Milless
Marcus Patterson: Photo Courtesy Matt Milless

Some say life is a sport; well, it is not entirely false. It is true when people say that sometimes because one must always remember that just like in any sport when you think you are losing, life always gives you a second chance to be back in the game again, beat the stress & come out as a winner. 

No matter how much tricky the time may seem, but you have to remain fit mentally and physically to fight vigorously against COVID-19.

  • Like following the ball in basketball, stick to your inspiration: Just like you dribble the ball in a game of basketball, keep the focus on the basket (goal of your life) & dribble your passion & hard work, follow your inspiration & reach your goal in life, explains Patterson. Especially youngsters lose hope quickly in a tough time like Pandemic; hence it is essential to keep the eyes stuck to the target & focus more.
  • Don’t give up before the ‘lay-up’: Well, in basketball, some players lack confidence even when they only have to lay up the ball when they are so close to the basket & out of nervousness or fear of failing, they miss the points. 

Similarly, many young ones also give up in tough time without knowing their strength. He says keeping the faith in oneself is of utmost importance & practicing is key in reaching your target faster.

  • Things will be beautiful again: Yes it is a tough time, and that is part of life says Patterson, you can give up in small things, we are here to live life. We can be afraid of things going around. Stand up, be brave and try to bring out your strength to fight against Pandemic. You have to do that daily. 

The young basketball player explains that if one decides to take cues from sports like basketball, one can learn as many lessons of life as possible & become an inspirational personality for others by implementing the lessons to reach where they want to in life.

jigar saraswat

Jigar Saraswat, Content Writer, Author, Content Editor, PR Expert at 25hournews.com indiandailypost.com

Life is about trying new things and writing is what I am upto now.. confused :) Read it twice...

Working as Freelance writer from many years now, also in PR work.. Any one interested in content writing and Promotional work we can connect..

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

How Can You Increase Your Chances of Achieving Flow?

by Justin Bariso
Community//

“Create what you want to be a part of” in writing a book that sparks a movement, an interview with authors Sara Connell & Simone Edwards

by Sara Connell
Man in black shirt, tan jacket, and glasses looking off to the right and smiling with buildings in the background
Community//

Thriving in chaos

by Justin Aldridge

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.