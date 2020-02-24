How You Can Beat Real Estate (and Business) Burnout

It’s no surprise to many that burnout is, essentially, an epidemic in today’s world. It’s something pernicious and seemingly elusive, and it’s something that needs addressed.

This is especially true amongst entrepreneurs and people who are constantly on the go, so in order to help you identify burnout and treat it, I wanted to dive into this subject, as some studies say about 70% of people within organizations are burnt out.

Is Burnout Really Growing?

It does depend on who you ask, but it seems like burnout has been around for quite some time, but now – as a society – we are simply doing better at identifying it.

What Is Burnout?

First, it’s important we differentiate burnout from typical work-day stress. Stress comes for us all, and it can actually be a good sign – when managed properly – that our career is challenging and thus rewarding. Burnout is something much darker, and it can actually affect us from wanting to wake up in the morning and go to work. In severe cases it can lead to poor performance, jobs and deals lost, and a general sense of depression.

How to Treat Burnout

While this is far from exhaustive, it should be noted that prevention is much better than cure. If you feel like burnout is on the horizon, taking some time away from work, rethinking your career goals, or having a conversation with your business partners, co-workers, or leadership team can be really helpful.

One important thing to keep in mind is the fact that treating burnout is not something that will happen in a day. Treating something like burnout takes consistent action and it can sometimes feel like a grind, but the reward is always worth it. This is especially true when you’re an entrepreneur. Caring for yourself is vital for your own well-being, but it also affects the people around you. Being the best you means you can give your best to both yourself and the people around you.

