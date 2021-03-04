Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How You Can Alleviate Employee Anxiety in Uncertain Times – Tips by Adam Veron to Show You Care

Adam Veron~ Adam K Veron

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
Adam Veron
Adam Veron

Even as your employees may seem to be settling into their new routines, attending meetings using video-conferencing from home, and maintaining social distancing, it is quite clear that there is an increased level of anxiety about how they are going to fare in the strange new order. As a business leader, it is more important than ever to rise to the challenge of keeping your business humming by making sure that your employees continue to be productive and happy individuals. Adam Veron shows a few techniques that can demonstrate to your employees that you value them even as you continue to engage and inspire them.

Keep Your Team Informed to Build Trust

Reach out to your employees to make sure that they are safe and well. Be clear about the changes you have enforced, steps you are taking to restore normalcy, what you expect them to do, and in turn, what they can expect from you. Keep informing your employees at regular intervals because a prolonged silence can only breed more anxiety and fear. Set up helpdesks and encourage your employees to reach out whenever they want to ask questions, share concerns, and give feedback.

Appreciate That Some Employees Don’t Work Well in Isolation 

Working alone at home can make some people feel isolated and unproductive, and there is every chance that these people may get depressed and disengaged. You can help them to beat this by encouraging them to come to the office in small groups or get together informally. This will help them remain productive and bolster their feeling of belonging and self-worth, observes Adam Veron.

Be Considerate with Employees with Family Issues

Working from home is not the same as working from the office, especially in a situation where schools and daycare centers may be shut. With kids and pets running about, it can be quite challenging for many workers to remain relaxed and productive. It can get especially tough for people to do everything that they would have got done through other people, including hired help. You can help these people to perform better by offering them flexible timings so that they can attend to household responsibilities and then do their office work.

Foster Networking between Employees, Advises Adam Veron

One of the important aspects of coming to the office is that employees have the opportunity of meeting and mingling with others. When you are forced to work at home, the absence of these relationships can cause stress and feelings of isolation. You can help your employees to reach out to others and continue to have meaningful relationships with their colleagues virtually or whenever possible, by meeting physically. Ask for volunteers and ideas for boosting employee engagement from all the stakeholders.

Conclusion 

When employees are feeling depressed, fearful, and stressed, it becomes even more important for business leaders to walk the extra distance to make employees feel appreciated. Take the time and effort to thank them for the effort they are putting in despite the circumstances and show your appreciation in several small gestures like calling them on their birthdays and anniversaries, sending them takeaway vouchers or groceries, or highlighting special achievements in company newsletters.

    Adam K. Veron

    Adam Veron, Chief Executive Officer

    Adam Veron is a Experienced Chief Executive Officer with a demonstrated history of working in the investment management industry. Skilled in Negotiation, Budgeting, Business Planning, Operations Management, and Sales. Strong business development professional with over 20 years of Marketing and Networking experience. Visit his website grant and scholarship.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Adam K. Veron
    Community//

    Adam K Veron on Three Ways to Manage Mental Wellbeing amid COVID-19

    by Adam Veron
    covid19
    Community//

    How to Best Safeguard the Wellbeing of Employees during the Coronavirus Pandemic – An Adam Veron Memo to Business Managers

    by Adam Veron
    Adam K. Veron
    Community//

    Working from Home—Just a Trend or Here to Stay? A Perspective from Adam K. Veron

    by Adam Veron

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.