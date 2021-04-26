How You Can Achieve More

Image by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay.com

How would you describe yourself? Are you average, good, or great? Are you struggling, surviving, or thriving? Are you in over your head, getting by, or saving for a brighter future?

Let’s face it. No one wakes up in the morning hoping to be average. Parents aren’t hoping their children bring home “C”’s on their report cards. No one looks for an average restaurant or asks the server, what’s average on the menu?

So how does one improve? How does one become the best of the best? Why do some people accelerate while others pump the brakes? What makes successful people successful?

First, let me tell you what it is not. It’s not because of their education. There are plenty of very successful people that never went to college. Some successful people will tell you their parents would’ve been happy if they did come home with “C”’s on their report cards. Even students graduating from the same college, with the same degrees, will show some more successful than others. It’s not because of where they were born. There are countless stories of successful people that grew up in tougher and rougher neighborhoods than those with less success. It’s not because of their bloodline. There are many tragic stories of children born into wealth that wasted their lives. There are just as many success stories of children that grew up in foster care, bouncing from home to home, only to achieve high accolades later in life. It’s not because of their talent. There are thousands of talented people that are unemployed and broke. It’s not because of their looks or charm. We can all think of people that have created more, achieved more, and have more, that are uglier and meaner than us!

What separates the truly successful from the average or the unsuccessful is they have eliminated the gap between what they want and what they will sacrifice to get what they want.

Muhammad Ali used to hate training for championship fights. He hated the sacrifices he had to make to be a World Champion. He said he loved ice cream but had to give it up while training. What would you sacrifice up to achieve your dreams?

The good news is, you already have within you, what you need to achieve more, to become all that you can be. You simply need to make a mind shift. Winning in life, achieving greatness, whether it’s in sports or business, comes down to a mindset. It is a mental game that you can win!

You must shift your thinking to trust your thinking, shut out doubt and fear, and keep going when others give up. You must strengthen your mental approach. It is your mind that gives you the strength to achieve, to survive, to overcome, and to carry on when others quit.

You must refuse to accept good enough as good enough. You must rid yourself of the notion you are “trying” your best. You must quit trying and do.

To achieve more, you must break the mold. You no longer think about doing your job. You are going to create your job. You are going to take on extra responsibilities. You are going to do what others avoid doing.

Through observations and conversations with successful people, it’s easy to see they don’t like making sacrifices. They don’t like getting up early, working late, watching what they eat, exercising or sticking with their commitments. What makes them different from the unsuccessful people is they do these things anyway. You don’t have to love the sacrifices and hard work; you just have to crave the results. It’s the mental part of success.

You cannot continue to improve if you’re afraid that others will criticize what you are doing. You must mentally block out the naysayers. You must not allow the opinions of others to determine what you will do.

In order to achieve more than you ever have, to truly receive all that you want in life, you must stop waiting to be told what to do and how to do it. You must own your goals. You must own your decisions. You must tell yourself what to do. You cannot wait for someone to give you step-by-step instructions. You must stick with your commitments.

Commitment is doing what you said you would do, long after the feeling is gone when you said you would do it.

It won’t be easy to do what needs to be done, when it needs to be done. It won’t be easy to stick with your commitments and do things when it’s just as easy not to do them. If it was easy, you would’ve already done it. Everyone would be doing it!

The best way to stay on track, to stay focused on what’s important long-term and to let go of short-term gratification, is to do what the best of the best do, and that is to invest in a coach. A coach will tell you what you need to hear, not what you want to hear. A friend will give you permission to stay where you’re at. In fact, friends may encourage you to stay right where they are. When you have someone on the outside looking at your obstacles, tendencies, habits, and thought processes, it’s easier to make the necessary adjustments to progress and stay on track.

Remember, there is greatness within you. You must choose greatness. It won’t develop on its own. I believe in you!

“Don’t let your minimums be your maximums.”

