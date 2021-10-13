How Yoga can be a Self-care Tool

What is self-care and why is it important?

In a world where everyone is expected to work long hours with a limited amount of time off since we are always expected to be productive and stay hard working. This can ultimately end up in less and less time for you to work on your self-care. However, by taking time out to allow yourself to work on yourself can be extremely benefiting – it may allow you to relieve any pressures and stress of everyday life, allowing you to get back to your normal self where productivity is being maximized.

There are many that would come along with taking care of yourself and considering the cost, there is really no reason to not do it. Some of the benefits that will come alongside self-care would be, an improvement to your mental health, it offers some alone time or even group time, your immune system can be boosted and many more physical and mental health improvements!

What are self-care tools?

There is a large variety of self-care tools that you can begin using to develop the way you take care of yourself. So now you may be wondering, what are some of the best ways you can be prepared and properly take care of yourself?

Some of the methods that are commonly used in self-care are things like, being creative and expanding your mindset, making sure you have enough sleep at night, planning a home spa day and possibly one of the more favoured methods is yoga, and it’s many different forms.

Yoga is quite possibly one of the more efficient methods to self-care since there are so many different ways you can do it and you can also adapt it to your situations or comforts. Business owner and yoga enthusiast Louise Colome has empathized how beneficial yoga is and how it can be used in your day-to-day life, she has stated “Yoga is hands down one of the best self-care tools!” then expressing “If you’re ever feeling stressed, or need a way of resetting your mind, taking some time out of your day for a peaceful time away from reality, yoga is the perfect thing for you.”

How can yoga be a part of self-care?

There are many ways that yoga can become part of your self-care routine and help you develop how you take care of yourself. The first reason at which yoga can take part in your self-care practice is because there are a plethora of different yoga styles that you can use to spice up the way your self-care routine is a part of your everyday life, some of these styles consist of Pilates yoga, Vinyasa yoga, Iyengar yoga and Anusara yoga.

Another reason that yoga can take part in your self-care practice is because it allows you to learn how to befriend our body, heart and mind and it can be used as an instrument to your own mental and physical growth. It will allow you to be able to honor yourself, allow you to meet yourself and how you feel. Yoga will allow you to develop your own relationship with yourself and it can be used as a practice to transform your body and feel more emotionally balanced, physically balanced as well as help you overcome any internal and external obstacles in your everyday life.



