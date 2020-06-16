Contributor Log In/Sign Up
How Yoga and birds sing powerful melodies to the heart

Nature can change both our inside and outside worlds

backyard yoga skies

We all have routines that we missed since the shut down. For some it is the gym. For some it is the dance studios. For others like me it is the yoga studio. Every Sunday morning at 6AM I would rise and prepare for our 7AM hot yoga class. It was my time; too early for church, too early for phone calls, too early for visits. For three months the studios have been closed. Occasionally I would practice at home, but it was not the same as fellowship with liked minded souls connecting to our inner source.

Sunday, our 7 AM yoga instructor and I met at a friends’ backyard. We all brought our own mats, blocks, and blankets and commenced backyard yoga. Our hostess provided music, cotton balls with grapefruit and lavender oils, and social distanced stations on an upper deck while she remained on a lower deck.

backyard yoga, trees, birds, and blue skies

The experience was calming, restoring, and rewarding. First we talked as friends seeing each other for the first time after an international crisis. Then we talked as concerned black and brown women on the history of racial discrimination, advocacy and our hopes for change. We sat down on our mats and exhaled. We listened to the healing sounds of nature. We began our practice with the breath.; continued our normal yoga practice. The birds were noticeable, singing relentlessly in their own reality.

In the end we felt relieved, revived, and restored to some parts of our past, present, and future. Nature can change both our inside and outside worlds. This Sunday she did; she sang melodies to our hearts and souls.

back yard yoga mats

JoAnn, Rolle, Ph.D., Dean School of Business at Medgar Evers College, City University of New York (CUNY)

JoAnn Rolle, Ph.D., Dean of Business at Medgar Evers College, City University of New York  (CUNY) has been featured by The Network Journal as one of the top 25 African American women in Business.  Dean Rolle is a Honorary Fellow Center for Business & Economic Research and has posted more than  100 business and entrepreneurship related articles on Linkedin.  Dean Rolle is also listed as a media source at WMC SHESOURCE  Her most recent articles and keynotes are on The Future of Work & Entrepreneurship for the underserved. She collaborates with an international group of practitioners and academics, Dr. Jacqueline Kisato, Dr. Micah Crump, Dr. Alicia Reid, Dr. Roberto Acevedo, and Ms.Nia Rock.

