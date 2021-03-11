How X28 Got Started & Makes An Impact In The Black Community

X28 Fitness is a leading provider of fitness, nutrition, and weight-loss programs that deliver results. We’ve empowered hundreds of thousands of people to become the best version of themselves. We have weight loss and fitness solutions for all levels, which include our Beginner, Intermediate, Xtreme and Lower-body programs. Our simple and easy to follow system includes a variety of programs to help you reach your health and fitness goals, whether you want to lose weight, tone up, build muscle, or just live healthier.

How did X28 get started?

CEO of X28 Fitness ‘Gee Bryant’ typed his first fitness program in 2015 during one of the roughest times of his life. This program went on to become the framework and start of X28 years later, when Gee hooked up with Co Founder Jason Lobdell. X28’s success can be attributed to the unmatched results that the program delivers in as little as 28 days. Over time the results of the program have gone viral, while catching the attention of many celebrities and influencers around the world. The X28 organization now has a staff of over 50 people, to account for the global demand of their program and supplements.

What does X28 have to offer?

Each X28 program combines challenging workouts with easy-to-follow diet guidelines, nutritional supplement recommendations—including our breakthrough, thermogenics ‘Ignite 24/7 and Slim 24/7’ and an unmatched customer service and peer-support system. We’ve expanded this support system through our Facebook group ‘X28 Challenge’, which includes a dynamic, no judgement, online fitness community of people all moving towards the same common goal. It’s this combination of fitness, nutrition, and support that’s inspired thousands to take the X28 Challenge Contest, where we reward you with hundreds or even thousands of dollars for getting fit and healthy with our workout programs!

How does it impact the black community?

X28 has become a fitness staple of the Black community as we’ve helped hundreds of thousands people of color reach their fitness goal, using our simple, effective, and affordable system. We’ve shown people who may not know where to start or what to do, a trusted road map they can follow to find success in their fitness journey. The price point of X28 is a no brainer as it allows those who can’t afford a trainer or other expensive online programs to have access to a premium solution for their goals. X28 has made waves in the Black Community as a what some would call a life saver. Past participants of the X28 challenge have reported an immense help with ailments such as high blood pressure, diabetes, and lupus which plague the African American community.