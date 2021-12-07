How Working Out Makes Nicole Koplitz More Confident

Recently I’ve incorporated a few new Microsteps into my routine, and they’ve been helping me a lot. The first is that I’m no longer sleeping with my phone! I got a light alarm clock, which especially helps with waking up in the winter months, or I’ll switch my phone to airplane mode at night so it only functions as an alarm.

I’ve also started practicing daily gratitude. I have a planner — but you can use a notebook — that I use for writing down three things I’m grateful for each day as well as my daily to-do list. Not only does this help me stay organized and focused, but it’s training my brain to tap into positive thoughts and ideas.

During the pandemic it’s been very easy to sit at a desk all day and forget to prioritize movement. To try and improve this, I hired an exercise coach and I’m following a workout program. I don’t always want to go to the gym, but having a concrete plan helps me get excited for my workout and holds me accountable!

Incorporating these Microsteps helps me be more present, get better sleep, prevents me from staying in bed in the mornings scrolling mindlessly on my phone, and makes me feel more confident in myself! I love working out, less so for the way my body looks but more so for the way my body feels. I am way more confident tackling harder challenges when I lift heavy weights!

Another challenge of the pandemic is keeping up on my connections with colleagues. Since I work remotely, scheduling one-on-one calls with co-workers feels important to me! I also like to share stretch videos midday as reminders to get up for a minute and take a break.

If you’re feeling stressed or overwhelmed, don’t be scared to ask for help! Your team wants you to succeed. You don’t need to figure everything out yourself, and you’ll be surprised by how many people are willing to support you. Personally, working out always makes me happier. Hiking or rock climbing outdoors, taking long walks on sunny days, cuddling with dogs, or being around people with good energy are all ways that I build up my happiness reserve.