Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How Working Hard and Being Resilient Can Lead to More Career Success With Dennis Kenney

Dennis Kenney is a Boston born celebrity stylist, lifestyle expert, and television personality who has emerged as a creative force in the realm of fashion. He is a Carnegie Mellon University graduate that has always been motivated to succeed.  In his early years, Kenney was a competitive hockey player. However, a devastating knee injury ruined […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By
Dennis Kenney
Dennis Kenney

Dennis Kenney is a Boston born celebrity stylist, lifestyle expert, and television personality who has emerged as a creative force in the realm of fashion. He is a Carnegie Mellon University graduate that has always been motivated to succeed. 

In his early years, Kenney was a competitive hockey player. However, a devastating knee injury ruined his hopes for college success and forced him to give up the sport. During his recovery, he decided that he wanted to pursue his other passion, for acting. He later went on to study and graduate in drama and musical theatre at the prestigious Carnegie Mellon University. He enjoyed a successful career in theatre, television, and film.

Throughout his years in performance, Dennis had always had a strong appreciation for style and fashion. After attending the Lacoste Fashion Show in NYC, he decided that he wanted to enter the fashion industry. He believed that the emergence of social media could help him to make this dream a reality. He committed to posting a daily outfit photo of himself on social media and progressed to build a social media following of fans and fashion brands. He has since enjoyed much success and has progressed to become one of the major figures in the fashion industry. He has become a well-known celebrity stylist, a wardrobe stylist for major American television series, and has been featured in some of the most prestigious fashion magazines. 

Kenney has since styled celebrities for every major award event including the Academy Awards, Grammy’s, Tony’s, Met Gala as well as countless film premiers. His looks have also been featured weekly on Good Morning America. He was also the head wardrobe stylist for TLC and HGTV’s season 10 of Trading Spaces. His success in fashion has led him into a new career in television as a lifestyle expert. He has been featured on shows including ABC’s World News Now and appears regularly on fashion segments live from Rockefeller Center for NBC New York. Kenney has also contributed style advice for GMA.com and was recently featured in GQ as part of a “best street style looks for New York Fashion Week” column. He has further diversified his career to become a spokesman in home decor and has recently appeared in advertisements for a national campaign for Eclipse and Brookstone Curtains. He also recently launched his clothing line, “NONDK,” which has been sold in Bed Bath and Beyond and online. He has become a major figure in the fashion scene and has recently interviewed Christian Siriano among other prominent names in fashion. Kenney’s social media accounts have amassed a following of over 69,000 loyal followers. 

    Suzie Zeng, I am a spiritual enthusiast

    I am a spiritual enthusiast and adviser on how to deal with burnout problems

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    How An Unwavering Faith Has Put This Stylist On Track For Tremendous Success

    by Brittney Britt
    Community//

    The Importance of Inspiration

    by Joel Evans
    //

    Rising Star Maureen Mizener: “Nervousness is simply energy waiting for somewhere to go; Think of it as potential energy you can use it to further your action”

    by Yitzi Weiner

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.