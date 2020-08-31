How Working Hard and Being Resilient Can Lead to More Career Success With Dennis Kenney

Dennis Kenney is a Boston born celebrity stylist, lifestyle expert, and television personality who has emerged as a creative force in the realm of fashion. He is a Carnegie Mellon University graduate that has always been motivated to succeed.

In his early years, Kenney was a competitive hockey player. However, a devastating knee injury ruined his hopes for college success and forced him to give up the sport. During his recovery, he decided that he wanted to pursue his other passion, for acting. He later went on to study and graduate in drama and musical theatre at the prestigious Carnegie Mellon University. He enjoyed a successful career in theatre, television, and film.

Throughout his years in performance, Dennis had always had a strong appreciation for style and fashion. After attending the Lacoste Fashion Show in NYC, he decided that he wanted to enter the fashion industry. He believed that the emergence of social media could help him to make this dream a reality. He committed to posting a daily outfit photo of himself on social media and progressed to build a social media following of fans and fashion brands. He has since enjoyed much success and has progressed to become one of the major figures in the fashion industry. He has become a well-known celebrity stylist, a wardrobe stylist for major American television series, and has been featured in some of the most prestigious fashion magazines.

Kenney has since styled celebrities for every major award event including the Academy Awards, Grammy’s, Tony’s, Met Gala as well as countless film premiers. His looks have also been featured weekly on Good Morning America. He was also the head wardrobe stylist for TLC and HGTV’s season 10 of Trading Spaces. His success in fashion has led him into a new career in television as a lifestyle expert. He has been featured on shows including ABC’s World News Now and appears regularly on fashion segments live from Rockefeller Center for NBC New York. Kenney has also contributed style advice for GMA.com and was recently featured in GQ as part of a “best street style looks for New York Fashion Week” column. He has further diversified his career to become a spokesman in home decor and has recently appeared in advertisements for a national campaign for Eclipse and Brookstone Curtains. He also recently launched his clothing line, “NONDK,” which has been sold in Bed Bath and Beyond and online. He has become a major figure in the fashion scene and has recently interviewed Christian Siriano among other prominent names in fashion. Kenney’s social media accounts have amassed a following of over 69,000 loyal followers.