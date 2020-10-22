How words can save your business

People spend a fortune on their logo, branding and website, so that their business looks great, but they don’t put the same focus on their words. Your words (or your copy) are essential for your business and they can be the difference between a busy, thriving business and one that’s struggling. Your words really can save your business and here is how.

Your words are the foundation on which your business is built.

You can have the most amazingly branded business or the fanciest website, but if your words don’t speak to people then they will take their business elsewhere. Your words speak to your audience, showcase what you do and make people want to buy what you’re selling. Every single part of your business and your marketing uses your words. Without the right ones your business won’t stand out or be seen by your audience.

Your words showcase your personality.

In a busy, online world, your words help you stand out. Writing formally won’t help your business. You need to let your personality out. Your crowd want to feel like you’re talking to them, they want to get to know you and they want to decide that you’re the business for them – your words help you do all of that and more. So, if you’re writing corporately or your too formal, now is the time to let your personality spill into the words you write.

Your words connect with how they are feeling.

Your words can connect with how your crowd are feeling, show them that you understand, let them see how investing in your business or product will make them feel and why you’re worth spending money on. You can’t do that by telling them you are selling <insert the thing you’re selling here> and informing them that they should buy it. Selling successfully means you need to connect with their emotions and make them see why they need what you have. Your words are the way to do that.

We’ve all had that email or seen that social media post that makes you feel like someone is in your head, reading your thoughts. That’s good copy writing and that’s what makes people buy. When you shift your words to connect with people’s emotions, you’ll see sales increase and your business get busier.

Yes, how your business looks is important, but your words are what will connect with your audience and make them want to be customers. Spend time working out how they are feeling and how your business can help them. Then create content that let’s your personality out and has a conversation with them. Then make sure you’re doing that across all of your marketing and you will see that your words can transform your business.