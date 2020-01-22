Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How Women Network Differently than Men

Look around your office or professional group. Observe the interactions. You might notice that the way women and men network are significantly different, often causing a disconnect. Generally, men network with a purpose. It is strategic for their professional goals. Women, on the other hand, more often network for social enjoyment. If they’re comfortable around […]

By

Look around your office or professional group. Observe the interactions. You might notice that the way women and men network are significantly different, often causing a disconnect.

Generally, men network with a purpose. It is strategic for their professional goals. Women, on the other hand, more often network for social enjoyment. If they’re comfortable around a certain group of people, those are the ones they’ll likely approach and dedicate time to.

Networking for Business

Generally, women don’t see any network connection as a waste of time. Even if she speaks to someone who can’t directly help her with a pressing issue, it doesn’t mean the connection is wasted. It is about building a web of people who could assist at a later date, or who could introduce her to another important figure later down the road.

Men have a different approach. It is more of a straight shot than a roundabout method. Men think about what they need at the very moment and ask for it. It’s simple. They don’t worry about cultivating a relationship before making the ask.

Know Who You’re Speaking With

Many women would benefit from making a stronger distinction between personal relationships and business relationships, according to author Karen Burns.

In personal relationships, almost nothing is off the table. You can vent to each other, tell embarrassing stories, discuss politics, etc.

When speaking to a member of your professional network, you should be constantly trying to put your best foot forward and present yourself in a responsible, intelligent way. Being open and honest is a given, but the impression you make should always be top of mind.

Networking with Men

Because men and women have such different networking tendencies, it is often difficult to find a balance. This is one reason that men continue to dominate as CEOs and business leaders. Men are good at connecting with other men.

As a woman, you should be more cognizant of how men network with each other, and mimic that while entwining your own unique style. For example, be more direct in asking for what you want. Small talk might be your go-to, but that doesn’t always work. When you get to the point quickly, it saves both parties time and confusion. Similarly, don’t be taken aback by men (or women) who do the same.

Women’s networking tendencies are one potential reason for a lack of promotion in the workplace, but it is far from being the only contributing factor. In my next blog, I’ll discuss additional hurdles that hinder women from breaking through the glass ceiling and becoming leaders in their field.

As Robert Frost said, “Being the boss anywhere is lonely. Being a female boss in a world of mostly men is especially so.”

Clarele Mortimer, Management Consultant at Morgan Stanley

Clarele Mortimer is a professional that is known and respected in the professional world. One thing that sets Clarele apart from others is that she admits when she has made a mistake. She is able to learn from her mistakes and harness that knowledge to help others as they continue their journey of professional development. Clarele Mortimer is incredibly passionate when it comes to helping others develop their careers. In her current role, Clarele works as a business manager at Morgan Stanley, in New York City.

Outside of her professional career, Clarele works as an Executive on Campus Mentor at Baruch College. For the past six years, Clarele advises undergraduate and graduate students who are studying business map out career paths and plans for their futures after college.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Why Women Need To Network Differently Than Men To Get Ahead
Community//

Why Women Need To Network Differently Than Men To Get Ahead

by Caroline Castrillon
Wisdom//

Networking and Women

by Jan Molino
Gesche Haas of Dreamers and Doers, being embraced by her members
Community//

The Power of Finding Your Tribe

by Erin Halper

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.