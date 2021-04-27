How willpower is the key to unlocking the limitless source of motivation

I’m not sure about you, but my to-do list is usually longer than my arm. I used to race from one thing to another in a hurried state every day. Then I learned these three simple techniques from neuroscientists. These strategies will help you recharge through the day so that you are not always running on adrenaline. They’ll even allow you to get a lot more done without all the fuss.

Taking a break

It may seem strange to take a break when you are superbusy, but taking breaks will enable you be more efficient every day and end your work time with enough resources left over for your life.

The best performers are singers, athletes, and tennis players who take 90-minute breaks. According to neuroscientists, the cause is straightforward. Our ability to exercise self-control, exercise our decision-making skills, and concentrate and reflect are all in short supply. We use them up. When you take a rest, you recharge those powers, making you much more effective than if you push on without breaks.

I used to never take breaks. I’d still work before lunchtime. Even the thought of squeezing downtime into my workday seems absurd. However, after reading the report, I began to make time for myself. I felt much more comfortable and at ease during the day simply by taking short 10-minute breaks every 90 minutes—and I got a lot more done as a result. Because of this approach, I was able to complete my book Working Well in six months while working full-time. Breaks not only boost your energy, but they also encourage your subconscious to do the heavy lifting for you.

But keep in mind that setting down your laptop for a few moments just to look at your screen isn’t necessarily a refreshing break. A real break necessitates getting away from computers and ceasing to worry of work—try going outside for some fresh air, grabbing a glass of water, or stretching.

Deep breathing

Do you want a quick and easy way to reduce tension and boost your energy? Have a very, deep breath. That’s what there is to it. We prefer to take quick, shallow breaths while we are nervous or anxious. As a result, our bloodstream does not receive enough oxygen. Spending just one minute taking deep breaths will calm and center you.

Box Breathing is a magical technique used by both special operations forces service teams and yoga practitioners. You will inhale for four seconds, hold your breathing for four seconds, breathe for four seconds, and then hold your breath for four seconds again. Box breathing has instant stress-relieving properties; I’ve used it when trapped in traffic, coping with troublesome teenagers, before major presentations, and in other stressful situations, and it still works.

Get Rid of Disruptions

What makes you the most discomfort and takes up the most of the time? Notifications from your inbox and computer, as well as your social media activities.You’ll be much more comfortable and optimistic if you can change your email and social-media practices, irrespective of where you land on this scale. Since switching activities all the time as a result of phone or email messages will cost you up to 2.5 hours per day.

Disruptions are not only a waste of time, but they are also a source of discomfort. People had higher levels of tension, anger, mental commitment, sense of time pressure, and mental workload when people were distracted, according to a research.

This is something I believe we can all relate to. I’m way more stressed out after an hour of jumping from one job to the next, coping with email messages, phone calls, emails, and my kids asking me questions all at once, than if I spent an hour doing concentrated work with no disruptions.

Here are three easy ways to avoid being caught in the interference trap:

1. Disable all device alerts and limit yourself to checking email every 2 to 3 hours.

2. Work in a separate space from your computer, which is switched off.

3. Dedicate the first hour of the day (when your brain is at the most alert) to working uninterrupted on the most important ventures.

We’re always rushing around striving to get as much work as possible every day, so if you follow these guidelines, you’ll not only feel more comfortable at the end of the day, but you’ll also get a lot more traction than you have in the past.

