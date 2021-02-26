How Will Your Life Change If You Knew Yourself Better?

Heads Up – This blog is personal and long.

When I had my son 7.5 years ago, I often wondered how I could raise this beautiful being just the way he was without imposing my flawed beliefs on him.

My biggest fear was that I would mess him up the way I felt messed up as a child. BTW, this is not a blame on my parents and I encourage you to watch out for that part of you that might be blaming your caretakers.

If that is happening, I invite you to look at it as it is a sign of unresolved issues and being stuck in victimhood.

That fear that I might mess him up bought out two things in me, a quest to be a better parent ( which in turn is making me a better human and a better coach to my clients, not a surprise, right)

And

Secondly, it made me seek tools to understand him more. His essence felt so pure to me that I wanted to preserve it as much as I could.

I bet you can relate to this even if you’re not a parent to a child. I personally feel that we are constantly parenting, whether it is a human child, a furry child, or our own inner selves.

From this quest for tools to support him came to my discovery of Human Design. It is a fantastic resource to understand yourself in a deeper way that you were meant to be. It was the life manual I was looking for.

Like always, I researched it like crazy. I started applying it on myself and then eventually started using it as a tool to help support my clients.

It shed so much light on who I truly was and how to live my life in alignment with my true essence.

I belong to the rare 6% who can make a decision immediately in the moment. The interesting thing is that that is how I have been all my life. I know immediately whether something is right for me or not.

However, conditioning has made me question and doubt my intuition. I used to judge that as impulsive and rash. The times I have not trusted my intuition have been the worst in my life.

For instance, when I met my hubby, I knew instantly that we would get married. I met him after partying at 2:00 am, didn’t even get a clear look at his face ( he had a hat on), didn’t know his name.

As you might have guessed, I branded that feeling as ‘stupid and rash and lustful’ for a long time.

And yet here we are together after 22 years. Now, this didn’t mean our marriage was smooth sailing or he immediately bought the fact that we were going to be married.

All this to say that Human Design shed light on something that I judged as “something is wrong with me”

As Steve Jobs famously said “ You can’t connect the dots looking forward; you can only connect them looking backwards. So you have to trust that the dots will somehow connect in your future.

You have to trust in something – your gut, destiny, life, karma, whatever.

This approach has never let me down, and it has made all the difference in my life”.

Human design, which I now lean on heavily while working with my clients shows me their true essence, shows me what conditioning needs to be shed.

