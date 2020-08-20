HOW WILL YOU EVER SEE DIFFERENTLY IF YOU ALWAYS LOOK AT THE SAME THING THE SAME WAY

see differently

when we see the world differently

the world we see becomes different.

are you willing to look at your life

your relationship,

your business

differently?

look how coved has

made us

all innovate?

where do you go from here?

are you able to listen and hear

love and accept

acknowledge and validate

the people and the world around you?

DISRUPT CULTURE!!!

innovation and change

creativity and genius

do not exist in status quo.

we cannot change if we do not change.

recently a company brought me in to interview me.

they wanted to see if i could help them

they had been trying for many years to raise money

to create something that would go down in history as visionary

but they were unable to raise the money

and so the project for years and years remained undone.

sitting with them

i felt instantly why they had not raised the money

the story they were telling was not connecting to people

and i created a proposal for them

that eliminated their main objection,

“we have had a lot of people come in here and take our money

and not provide results.”

this was the excuse they were hiding behind

so i told them,

i would do the work and get paid

only when the work i did

brought in for them the money they sought.

it turned out,

they were scared to take the risk

and once i had resolved the problem they were hiding behind

they found another problem.

this is what we do when we are scared to play big.

i do it too sometimes.

the new excuse was

that had i come in, in a suit and tie and sat with them

they would have probably gone with my offer

but my look was too unconventional.

i shared with them,

the suits and ties had brought them to this place of frustration

what they saw as my disadvantage

was in fact my greatest advantage.

i am different.

i look different. think different.

and do business different.

i draw with a different box of crayons.

i am the one

people come to

when they want something different than what they have.

if they are happy with the status quo,

they do not need me.

i am not for everyone

nor do i want to be.

i am for those who want to stand out

for the innovators,

who want to create something different than everyone else.

and so we said goodbye amicably.

interestingly enough, to this day,

they have still not raised the money they need

and the project remains in pretty pictures,

but not in reality

i cannot disrupt a culture

by fitting in the box that creates the problem

i must stand out.

outside of that box.

innovation does not come by being the same

it comes from the practical creatives.

do you have the courage to be different,

not for the sake of rebellion

but for the celebration of originality.

to me, this is what we all yearn for

in our lives, our businesses, our communities

the creative unique expression to be who we truly are.

this is my joy

to live this way

and help others discover what makes them stand out.

how about you?

does this resonate with you?