How What I’m Given Fuels What I Give

How What I'm Given Fuels What I Give

By

Yesterday, my workout partner asked me what I do when I need coaching and a little life-help. Even though I’ve got 20 years as an inspiring educator and business owner in my back pocket, I still need guidance in my own life sometimes.

I still get frustrated, bummed out, fearful & unsure of my footing.

When I feel any of these emotions, I turn to my library of coaching podcasts, such as The Good Life ProjectNPR’s How I Built This, & Oprah’s Super Soul Conversations, just to name a few.

I reach for inspiring articles. Google motivational YouTube videos. Journal. Meditate. Walk or yoga.

But do you know what answer I gave her??

I told her: My friends. (Including this lovely lady posing on the rocks with me in the cover photo.)

I’ve surrounded myself with successful, hard-working, & supportive individuals who throw me a life-line when I feel overwhelmed, insecure & need a pep-talk.

Nothing has propelled me farther than my network of incredible people. They see what I’m capable of, and take the time to remind me to see that for myself.

I would not have come this far without them.

We all need these people around us: friends, coaches, mentors, guides, instructors.

I rely on them, & I strive to be this for other people.

  • A reliable friend.
  • An inspiring coach.
  • A motivational mentor.
  • A successful instructor.

I suppose this post is less of a story for you, and more of a reminder that we all need someone to help us out, cheer us on and pull us up from time to time when we are feeling low, including myself. Someone recently told me that even dentists don’t drill their own teeth. Good point.

We seek the support we need, so we can be the support for others.

I’ve got my girl pack on my side… let me know if you need me on yours. 🙂

***

Reply below if my 1:1 private coaching and mentoring sessions will serve you, and you are ready. We’ll have a friendly chat. 🙂

My stories are pretty good. 🙂

~ Christy

    Christy Nichols, Professional Development Facilitator, Leadership Training Expert, CEO at Venture Within

    Christy’s professional education expertise has afforded her the opportunity to work all over the world. Since achieving a Masters Degree and Teaching Credentials in Sussex, England, she has delivered educational and leadership initiatives internationally to individuals in the UK, Europe, Cambodia, Thailand, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, South Africa, Canada, the USA and Australia. After successfully creating and developing EDventure International, she launched Venture Within. Her passion is providing opportunities for transformational personal and professional growth through online coaching and overseas leadership retreats.

    • Expert in leadership development amongst young professionals
    • 20 years an Educator, CEO of Venture Within, and EDventure
    • Curated strategic leadership workshops catered for traveling professionals, with a focus on personal development and growth.
    • Utilizes cultural immersive experiences as transformative opportunities.
    • Specializes in transformative experiences that enhance leadership abilities on personal and professional levels.

    View LinkedIn Profile

    The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

