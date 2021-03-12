How Wellness Programs Can Help Boost Employee Engagement and Loyalty

The well-being of employees is more and more critical to companies. Satisfied employees are more motivated, contribute more to the company’s success, and be more easily retained. But the wellness strategy has its pitfalls.

“We have a full calendar of wellness activities planned for the month. Get involved!” It can be heard in many companies that have already taken the initiative for their employees’ well-being. The aim is to keep the workforce fit and healthy and to support well-being in the workplace. The success of such an offer in terms of wellness depends crucially on employee participation.

A recent survey found that “respect for management, pride in the company, a positive corporate culture and the conviction that their work matters” are the most critical factors in employee engagement. These four factors are closely intertwined. Respect for management, for example, indicates that employees agree with the strategic direction of the company. If you believe in your organization’s mission, you will be proud to be part of it. As a result, these aspects lead to a more positive corporate culture.

Facebook’s human resources department released results of its internal research on employee engagement in 2017, which shows that pride in one’s company is the most critical factor in engaging in the workplace. To be effective, any employee engagement increase program should focus on promoting employee pride in their company. While an enviable paycheck and unlimited vacation are excellent ways to attract talent, one of the main ways you can keep your employees engaged with your company is by making them go home every day and feel good about what they have achieved.

Pride manifests itself as a feeling of appreciation when one is significantly involved and associated with the widely admired work. It’s the confidence and self-respect we feel when we do something meaningful. And that is missing in so many jobs. Too often, the goal is not to complete a task with a value-adding result but to get it “off the table” as quickly as possible to tackle the next task. Some stress level at work is average, but your company can take steps to make work a more delightful and fulfilling experience for its employees.

Every company faces obstacles in developing and managing offers for physical and mental training for employees. No question about it. A lack of awareness and commitment on the part of the workforce hurt effectiveness. Once such support goals have been set, there must be incentives for employees to become part of a wellness program voluntarily. But what must be done to arouse the employees’ interest?

Promote Wellness Offers

Mathew Daly, Founder of Photo Seminars says “I personally believe that employees who are healthy and fit perform better than those who are not. Introducing wellness programs does not only helps them to remain fit but also helps them with their mental health by taking a time off their screens and working on themselves. Wellness Programs include things like gym memberships, smoking cessation programs, weight loss programs, and stress management offerings. You can additionally organize a group walk at lunch or fitness challenges to encourage employees to think about their health”

Julien Raby, Founder of Coffee-Works says “One idea is to integrate wellnes offers more firmly into the company’s general health and service package and view wellness as an essential contribution to attracting and retaining talent. Just as a company pension is elementary to support employees in securing their financial future, good wellness programs create the prerequisites for protecting and often improving every employee’s health”

Involve Employees in the Program Planning

Daniel Foley, SEO Team Member at HomeTree says “Many companies rely on the concept of “well-being” against the background that satisfied and healthy employees generate fewer costs and are more productive. Successful companies involve their employees in the planning. They know that the employees’ needs and interests in connection with peer-to-peer engagement have a great influence on the motivation to participate. In addition, employees’ involvement in the planning of offers contributes to changes in culture and behavior”

Consider Employee Needs

Jay Lu, from Sofary Lighting says “Nothing disturbs the willingness to participate more than events that are not geared towards the employees’ interests. Therefore, it is advisable to conduct a survey to inquire about and evaluate their needs and seek synergies with other program objectives. Such a survey will pay off with the correct conclusions. The reason: Awareness and commitment are easier when employees are part of the process. It also ensures that their needs are met”

Ongoing Evaluation of the Wellness Programs

Bruce F. Silver, Attorney, and Co-Founder of Silver Law Offices says “Companies should always take expectations and feedback as well as new ideas from employees seriously. Wellness programs must therefore be continuously evaluated to ensure that they meet the current needs of the workforce. If there is a response to expressed wishes and suggestions, individuals can be promoted and encouraged, or groups can be motivated. The willingness to include employees’ wellness ideas also leads to more trust, commitment, and loyalty”

The estimates from the World Health Organization worldwide are over 300 million people suffering from depression. It is pretty safe to guess that at least some employees suffer from depression or depressive episodes in almost every workplace. People often leave depression untreated because of social taboos, a lack of understanding, and a lack of knowledge of treatment options.

Depression affects, among other things, well-being, dealing with the world, and motivation at work. That is why, we provide treatment options were better broadcast and more readily available, many people in need of help could take the plunge.

Your company can join the battle against depression by offering mental health awareness programs and counseling or simply promoting the options available to your healthcare provider. Work with HR to invite a representative from your insurance company to talk about mental health opportunities and move on from there. Even a tiny mention of mental health options in the company’s monthly newsletter could be precisely the boost someone needs to seek help.