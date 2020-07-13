Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How Wearing a Mask Can Help Protect Yourself and Those Around You

One prominent aspect of the new normal is the prevalence of face masks in public spaces. Based on CDC and WHO guidelines, individuals are encouraged to wear masks for the sake of preventing the spread of COVID-19. While medical grade N-95 masks have proven to be the most effective, those are typically reserved for frontline […]

By

One prominent aspect of the new normal is the prevalence of face masks in public spaces. Based on CDC and WHO guidelines, individuals are encouraged to wear masks for the sake of preventing the spread of COVID-19. While medical grade N-95 masks have proven to be the most effective, those are typically reserved for frontline workers in medical facilities; everyone else has taken to wearing surgical masks or homemade variants from cloth, scarves, or bandanas.

The role of these masks is to help keep everyone safe and healthy, and while the masks cannot guarantee full protection from the coronavirus, most medical professionals agree that it is far safer to wear the masks than to go without.

What some individuals may not realize is that wearing a face mask is more for the benefit of the community than the individual wearing the mask; this is why it is encouraged that everyone wears a mask in public (save for those with medical conditions that prevent them from doing so). When wearing a mask, the chances of contracting the novel virus through airborne particles (aerosols) is somewhat diminished, but the main benefit of wearing a mask is that it could significantly reduce the spread for individuals who have contracted the virus.

In short, masks are more effective at preventing the spread because they can trap infected particles before they can be released into open air.

A major concern with the coronavirus is that many individuals have been asymptomatic; that means that even after contracting the virus they do not experience the notable symptoms, and in some cases, they may not have any symptoms at all. Asymptomatic carriers may easily spread the virus to others because they do not know they have been infected; if they do not isolate themselves (because they feel they have no reason to) and do not wear masks in public, the chances of spreading the virus becomes incredibly high. Wearing masks, then, can prevent asymptomatic carriers from unknowingly infecting others, and therefore, when everyone properly wears a mask in public, the chances of spreading the virus becomes slim.

For those who have been infected, demonstrated symptoms, and/or tested positive for COVID-19, the best course of action to avoid further spread is to self-isolate for 14 calendar days, which is the typical length of time individuals are affected.  

Originally published on DrColinKnight.com

dr colin knight headshot

Dr. Colin Knight, Pediatric Surgeon at Kendall Pediatric Specialists

Dr. Colin Knight has been a pediatric surgeon for most of his career. He has worked for the Nicklaus Children's Health System as well as Kendall Pediatric Specialists. In addition to this experience, Dr. Colin Knight also serves as a clinical assistant professor for the Florida International University since 2013.

Dr. Colin Knight received his B.S. in Molecular Biophysics and Biochemistry from Yale University in 1991. He then went on to receive his M.D. from the University of Virginia in 1995.

Following graduation, Dr. Knight served in the United States Air Force for four years, serving as a Flight Surgeon until 2000. During this time, he earned the honor of receiving the Air Force Achievement Medal and the Air Force Outstanding Unit Award. After his time in the military, Dr. Knight returned to training in surgery and pursued a specialization in pediatric surgery. Throughout his training, he received praise for his dedication, expertise, as well as his insatiable curiosity in medical research.

Dr. Knight understands the importance of improving the health of children before they need medical intervention and founded a local organization with this mission at its core. FLIPANY (Florida Introduces Physical Activity and Nutrition to Youth) teaches children to live healthy lives by educating them about nutrition and providing them with physically active camps. His passion for working with children extends beyond his profession into his work in the Florida community.

In all that he does, Dr. Colin Knight strives to promote proper values of health and healthcare among his patients and coworkers as well as in his community. He believes in a hands-on approach to education that has enabled him to connect with others and pass on his expertise. You can learn more about Dr. Colin Knight and read some of his original work by visiting his website.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

The Intersection of Cognitive Bias and Wearing a Face Mask

by Dr. Christine Bradstreet
Community//

What We Know About Face Masks In The Workplace

by Brian Wallace
Is wearing masks a danger to health
Community//

Is wearing masks a danger to health?

by Sasa Evans

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.