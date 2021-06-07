HOW WE WIN WITH DIVERSITY

Since day one of DailyPay, championing diversity and inclusion has been baked into our company’s DNA. I have always believed diversity is more than just the sum of our many parts. Whether it’s diversity of our backgrounds, experiences, opinions, identities or views, we view it as a cornerstone on how we build a sustainable business.

In a recent nationwide poll we conducted, 65% of respondents believed that diversity in the overall staff composition makes a company better-positioned to relate to customers. By partnering with hundreds of forward-thinking businesses and millions of users nationwide; we relish working with an incredible cross-section of people from all walks of life. We value how important it is for us to understand the lived experiences of others. It’s critical we are able to harness this understanding to create products and services that are even more widely accessible because we better understand what’s needed when we design the solution.

Through the power of our technology platform, we can help empower the American worker to take control over their finances with the power of choice and control over their earned pay. The goal is to create a financial system that works for everyone. Even if that means to rewrite the invisible rules of money. A system where everyone can count on their earned money being in the right place at the right time for their needs. It’s a lofty mission, but one we strive for every day.

None of that can happen without a team that reflects not just our user base, but society as a whole, where glass ceilings are thankfully being shattered every day. With a diverse leadership team coupled with influential Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) and Diversity Leadership Committee, we welcome and thrive with a wide range of divergent opinions and skillsets. It gives us a chance to create a meaningful narrative that feels inclusive, thoughtful, and relevant.

A diverse and inclusive team also is imperative in recruiting the best and brightest. We aim to build a generational company — one that draws top talent to an organization that is mission-driven and willing to critically think, question, and challenge society norms to create a brighter tomorrow. We also prioritize cultivating a culture of learning where apprenticeship is valued and encouraged.

We take pride in showcasing the talents of all of the members of the DailyPay community. This includes women, people of color, LGBTQ+ and all that is visible and invisible in the makeup of our team. Bringing their own unique perspectives and life experiences to the team provides valuable insight to help make our product more relevant in people’s lives. It gives us a chance to truly see the circle and makes us better every day.

After all, diversity isn’t just the right thing to do, but how we all win.