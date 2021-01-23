How We Survived COVID After Losing Job & No Health Insurance

Quarantine, lock down, economic down turn and fear of getting this dreadful disease has made 2020 a very challenging time for our family. My husband – the main breadwinner for our family of 4 – was laid off last November also due to COVID’s economic impact here in Metro Atlanta. The loss of work-sponsored health insurance and the expensive COBRA alternative was not an option we chose at this time since a job offer was forthcoming. Yet, in January the unwanted thing happened – 2 members of our family tested positive for COVID and I was one of them.

Thankfully, by the grace of God, we felt inspired to face these issues head on. Throughout 2020, we have stocked up with immune-boosting supplements to help our bodies be better equipped to fight against this virus. Together with lots of prayers from families & friends – as well as home-based homeopathic protocols – our family won against this dreaded disease.

Here are 5 things our family did to win against COVID at home – these may work for you and your family even though you may not be unemployed or without health insurance: