How We Move Forward…Together

This has been an election like we’ve never seen here in the United States, in the midst of a year like we’ve never experienced.

I’m grateful that President-Elect Joe Biden is calling for cooperation, unity, and healing. However, what has become abundantly clear over the course of the past few days, weeks, and months, is that we’re a deeply divided nation.

And while we already knew this going into the election, my hope and prayer is that things can change in this regard as we move forward. It’s going to take a lot of work on all of our parts, but I believe it is necessary for so many reasons.

Mother Teresa said, “If we have no peace, it is because we have forgotten that we belong to each other.” This is true in our families, our teams, our organizations, our communities, our country, and our world.

I wrote my book, We’re All in This Together, for a few different reasons. One of my main intentions was to remind us that we’re way more alike than we are different and that togetherness, while incredibly challenging at times, is necessary for us to thrive – individually and collectively.

Yes, we have some fundamental differences. And, we have some serious issues to resolve, problems to address, and things to change, for sure. Yet, at the same time, there is so much common ground for us as Americans and human beings.

As I talked about on a recent podcast episode, for us to authentically confront these challenges and to make meaningful change, it’s going to require us to shift from our us versus them mentality, and remember that there really is no them, it’s all us.

And while we can’t control how the leaders in Washington behave, as well as the nature of the discourse in the media, we can definitely adjust the way we personally operate, communicate, and interact with those around us and on social media.

Here are some things we can think about, focus on, and do, to help us move forward…together:

Reach out to those who voted differently – Although the final vote count is still coming in, we know that more than 70 million people voted for each of the candidates. If we're willing to reach out and check in with people in our lives who may have voted differently than we did, we can learn a bit more about where they're coming from, how they're feeling, and figure out how to come together, even with our different perspectives, ideas, and beliefs.

Although it may not always seem like, especially right now, I believe that we truly are all in this together. And, operating from this perspective is what will allow us to create more unity, connection, and positive change as we move forward during this critical time in the history of our country and our world.

