how we heal the hustle culture

It saddens me that our culture tells us we should always be doing something.

As though our amount of “hustle” determines our worth.

Especially as a parent, you can easily work yourself into the ground.

I routinely notice my husband and I too attached to our work. Or constantly scheduling and managing the household. We must have a weekly discussion just to remember to unplug, disconnect, and enjoy life more. How sad is that?

And why is it so hard?

For many of us, there’s a certain pull to being a “hustler.” Progress in your career or wealth is pretty black and white. Love, connection, and fun are much more abstract.

Today I have two solutions to this hustle culture that’s so pervasive in our lives. I’ve done my best to implement them in my own life, and I’ve seen stunning results in how I feel.

Thanks to these, I now consider myself a “recovering hustler.”

1. Work Smarter

Yes, work hard. But work hard on what MATTERS to you.

This may mean letting the house get dirty because you are working out. Or choosing to connect with your kids instead of checking your email AGAIN. Or finishing a work project you are proud while your phone is in another room.

Decide what you WANT to give your energy to. Then simplify, automate, and get help on the rest. Set up systems that make doing the right things easier. Here are a few examples:

Turn off social media and text notifications (check them on your own time instead)

Pay for someone to help with work or housework

Get your kids more involved in chores

Cut back on the amount of projects you have going at one time

There are many more opportunities to work smarter that aren’t mentioned here. Not only do these ideas keep you more focused and productive, but you’ll also be way less overwhelmed.

For starters, write down all of the activities you do in a week. Which ones of those create the MOST results? For everything else, how can you minimize those activities?

2. Take Great Care of Yourself

Studies show that the most productive people are actually the people that take breaks.

And make time for rest and recovery.

That’s because when you nourish yourself, you are better able to give in all aspects of your life.

First, schedule small breaks in your day and larger breaks in your week. Get up early if that means you have more time for exercise and quiet time (those things get pushed to the side often but have HUGE benefits in your life).

Then, Try a Self Care Kit

No matter what we do, we’ll always have some down days.

It’s just part of life.

But what if we could make those stormy moments a little less gray?

That’s where a self-care kit comes in! A kit is a basket (or box or drawer) with a few items that make you feel good when you’re feeling low.

Think of it as preventative care for your mental health.

And the fun part is that what you include depends entirely on what you love!

Now, what if a full self-care kit is too much work? Then just pick up a few things you know would make you feel better!

In Conclusion

I hope you found these ideas to be helpful! If you find yourself overworking and not having as much fun as you’d like, it’s time to make a change. It’s important to work hard in life, but it’s also important to LIVE life deeply, with connection, passion, and soul.