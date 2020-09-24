How we can talk about alcohol addiction with our frontline workers

The pandemic has led to an increase in alcohol addiction. In April the Canadian Centre on Substance Use and Addiction found that 25 per cent of Canadians between the ages of 35 and 54 reported an increase in the amount of alcohol they drank during isolation. 21 per cent of people 18 to 34 were drinking more during the lockdown.

Alcohol, drugs, and other forms of addiction are isolating conditions, made even more so by a global mandate to isolate. People with an alcohol or substance use disorders and outreach workers say several factors have contributed to a surge in consumption during the pandemic: physical isolation amid lockdowns.

As an addiction counselor, I launched [email protected], an online therapy program, to address the higher rates of alcoholism. I founded [email protected] on the research-supported idea that recovery in the “real-world” leads to far better rehabilitation results. We help our clients learn the new skills and daily habits needed to lead lives free of alcohol in the comfort and privacy of their homes.

What is an unhealthy alcohol addiction?

You can have a problem with drinking and still not be an “alcoholic” As a matter of fact, most of our clients do not meet criteria for alcohol addiction but rather alcohol use disorder. The difference is in terms of dependency — are you moderate or severe.

To make it simpler, I could define a problem with alcohol as follows: If you can’t stop after you started, then you might have a problem and that must be assessed by a professional. Currently, under COVID restrictions, people who had their drinking under control are relapsing as their coping mechanisms are taken away (social settings, the gym, contact with family members), or they’re in close contact with their stressors and unable to leave their homes therefore adding more pressure and stress to their emotions.

Signs that you’re heading towards an addiction:

We do not say ‘addict’ instead, we use the term ‘people with an alcohol or substance disorder.’

We work to identify if the individual has a disorder or just a bad day. There are consequences to drinking and the behaviour, so we have to determine is this an isolated incident or a recurring situation?

If you are asking yourself “do I have a problem” – that’s an indication that you do. If not, you wouldn’t be asking yourself. Try to stop and/or monitor how much you drink. Use a journal to log 1 – 2 weeks of what you drink every day – and you will be surprised with what you see. People often underestimate how much they drink, but when they actually log it for 1-2 weeks, they see how much it adds up to and it’s more than they intended.

If you have an intention and plan to stop (say after two drinks) but you can’t, that’s an indication it’s a problem. If you’re keeping it secret or hiding it from people – this is an indication of a problem/drinking disorder

If you’re sneaking around or drinking by yourself, if you don’t feel comfortable opening a bottle in front of other people, if you feel guilty or shame, you’re scared people will question or judge you, then you may have a trouble You find excuses to drink alone instead of other people



Frontlines workers are being hit hard by addiction.



What we may not see is how addiction is affecting our frontline workers who are the forefront of some of the most stressful situations, and as such, need an outlet when they get home to mentally check out or deal with the hard situations they’re put in every day.

Frontline workers are heroes, but they are also suffering.

It’s typical for physicians, nurses, healthcare and emergency workers to unwind after work with a drink, and we have normalized the idea that we go home and “have a beer or glass of wine.”

As a counselor, I’m noticing an increase in alcohol consumption due to the pandemic among front-line workers. It’s easy to fall into a dependency or disorder as more people are alone at home, and no one is watching or monitoring their intake.

For our frontline workers, sleep is needed but it doesn’t always come easy, so alcohol is an immediate solution to find relief. To stay awake during the day, they may rely on drugs which leads to a vicious cycle of dependency.

I believe it’s very important to normalize that it’s not a weakness to be traumatized by seeing people dying constantly around you.

Coping mechanisms for frontline workers:

Every job should have hours allocated for mental health and wellness for their employees.

While some companies offer Employee Assistance Programs (EAP), I don’t believe it’s enough. Assistance programs should be available to everyone, even without a regulatory EAP.

We need to remove the stigma and shame around needing helping with stress and mental health. The key to success is having access to a trained counselor, like Heal at Home, immediately without a waiting list that some states or provinces have.

Remember – every time you talk about your trauma, the less it has a hold on you and the better your chances are for recovery. Lean on a program like Heal at Home, or other programs for your specific needs. They are built on platforms that are remote, online and have the structure for your day-to-day success.

Talk with your family and friends about what is happening – remove the stigma and shame around your experience.