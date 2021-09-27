Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Mental Health

How We Can Help Teens Talk About Mental Well-being

In honor of Suicide Awareness Month, designer and philanthropist Kendra Scott suggests tips on how we can help our kids prioritize their mental health.

By

Have any other parents out there suddenly woken up one day and realized you don’t have kids anymore, you have teenagers? Did anyone else at times feel overwhelmed or unprepared to have conversations with them, now that they’ve entered this time of such significant change and complex challenge? Because yes, that has definitely been me. Raising my three sons, two that are now young men, is the greatest responsibility of my life. And now more than ever, after a year of watching them tackle the – fine, I’ll say it – unprecedented task of high school and college during a pandemic, I see the heightened uncertainty, stress, and social pressure our teens are facing on a daily basis. 

If you’re a parent like me, a mentor or friend, or a young adult yourself, I believe we all share a desire to educate ourselves on how to have important conversations around mental health. This year, my company and I have partnered with a recognized leader in the mental health space, The Jed Foundation (JED). JED is a nonprofit that protects the emotional health of teens and young adults by initiating conversations about mental health and suicide prevention, and mobilizing communities to take action. Partnering with JED has given me new tools to tackle mental health conversations in my life and in support of the ones I love. Thanks to the knowledge shared by JED’s Senior Advisor, Dr. Janis Whitlock, Ph.D., M.P.H., I’ve adopted these 4 habits that have helped me support my children’s, my friends’, and my own mental well-being.

Establish a strong support system

Of course my boys know I love them, but it’s important to me that not a day goes by when I don’t remind them of that. It’s the first conversation we have in the mornings – I love you, I’m here for you, and you’re never alone. Let your teens know that they have a safe space to turn to, no matter what is going on in their lives. And as Dr. Whitlock reminds us, when it comes to caring for family and friends, “It is also helpful to regularly engage with them whether that’s checking in on them, inviting them out, or asking them to volunteer with you.”

Encourage open and honest sharing

“As adults,” Dr Whitlock tells us, “social modeling is critical for sharing what it looks like, sounds like, and feels like to be a full-bodied human. Allowing teens and young adults to see how you respond vs. react to challenges and process your emotions helps to model healthy behaviors that you can then share.”

So what does that look like in practice? When everyone comes home from school and we talk about our day, I try to set an example by sharing when I had a hard moment, how it made me feel, and what I did to care for myself afterwards. “I took a yoga class, or I called my friend to talk about it, and after that I felt much better.” I want them to see my full range of emotions and my responses to challenge, and encourage them to feel comfortable sharing their own emotions with me the same way. 

Go beyond the basics

There are plenty of resources out there that help teenagers and adults get the conversation around mental health started. (If you haven’t already, check out JED’s campaign Seize the Awkward.) But the challenge that comes next is how do we go a step further? How do we keep the progress going? When you’re working with a friend who is stonewalling you, don’t lose heart – continue to engage with them. Look for the balance and pull back when necessary. And once you start the conversation, stay connected, and put your focus on authentically and empathetically listening. I have learned so much from working alongside the experts at JED, and that is why I am passionate about the work we’re doing with them to bring more of these programs and curriculum to high schools across our country.

Remember to protect your own mental health. 

Last tip, and often the most important one, is to remember to care for yourself. In order to fill others’ cups, you must fill your own cup first. As a mother that’s incredibly difficult to remember sometimes, but I realized when I make my own mental health a priority, I am able to give so much more back to my loved ones around me.

And one last expert tip from Dr. Whitlock if you find yourself overwhelmed trying to support someone else: “If it is an extremely high-stress situation, I recommend seeking therapeutic support. Especially if managing your emotions feels overwhelming or if you feel emotionally numb … And finally, the final solution, and probably the hardest, is detachment from the relationship that is detrimental to your own mental health. Often, supporting someone can feel like a rescue mission, but the truth is that you are likely warring with a reality that you are not in control of and which may be damaging you. Let your friend know you care but take care of yourself.”

The bottom line here is that we all struggle with our mental well-being in one way or another. The more open we are about sharing those struggles, and encourage others to feel comfortable sharing as well, the more power we take away from this threat to our lives, especially our teenagers. I hope you’ll join me in taking the extra step to starting this conversation with your loved ones – even a small step forward can make all the difference.

    Kendra Scott, Designer, Founder & Philanthropist

    Kendra Scott is a loving mom, a driven entrepreneur, and a passionate designer who believes the truest form of success is giving back in a meaningful way. She started her company in 2002, just three months after her first son was born, with only $500. Known for her dynamic use of color and genuine materials, Kendra’s commitment to innovation, quality and detail has brought her from a small start-up to a billion-dollar brand that has won over loyal fans, media and celebrities alike. With over 2,000 employees, Kendra Scott boasts a thriving web business and over 100 standalone stores, and has expanded beyond fashion jewelry into the categories of fine jewelry, home décor, and beauty.

    Since she began her company, Kendra has lived by three core values: Family, Fashion and Philanthropy. She created a brand and culture that authentically values giving back and making a positive difference in the community. The Kendra Scott company maintains a focus on its customers and the causes close to their hearts, having donated over $30 million to local, national and international causes since 2010.

    Kendra is a member of the board of directors for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. She has been
    awarded with the EY Entrepreneur of the Year 2017 National Award; the Breakthrough Award from the
    Accessories Council Excellence Awards; named Outstanding Mother of the Year by the Mother’s Day
    Council; awarded Texas Businesswoman of the Year by the Women’s Chamber of Commerce; listed by
    Forbes as one of America's Richest Self-Made Women; Top 100 Entrepreneurs of the Year by Upstart
    Business Journal; and Best CEO by Austin Business Journal. She is a member of the Council of Fashion
    Designers of America and maintains her position as Chairman of the Board of Kendra Scott, LLC.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Mental Health//

    How We Can Help Teens Talk About Mental Well-being

    by Kendra Scott
    Amnaj Khetsamtip/ Shutterstock
    Wisdom//

    10 Creative Ways to Stop Overthinking Things

    by Marina Khidekel
    GaudiLab/Shutterstock
    Wisdom//

    How Your Intuition Can Help You Make Smart Decisions

    by Elaine Lipworth
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.