How Water Has Been My Medicine During COVID-19

The push and pull of this year have been gut-wrenching. One day I’m ready to take on the world, and I don’t want to get out of bed the next day. This pandemic has enlivened me in ways that are unpredictable and justifiable.

Before COVID-19, I left an abusive employer. During COVID-19, I was laid off as a yoga teacher, my income was significantly reduced, and I lost a family member to the coronavirus. Feeling defeated was an understatement. I needed a change of scenery and calm in my heart. I was fortunate to be given a staycation in Palm Beach. The area was a desolate ghost town. Although the city was empty, it was still serene and quiet enough to embrace nature, which is always my favorite thing to do.

I’m a mental health advocate and a nerd for the earth. I always seek refuge in what I have to offer. I took the time to be surrounded by water. I just stood there, enthralled by its vastness, and felt as if I was in the middle of the ocean. I closed my eyes and took a deep breath. I begin to feel, why can’t we be more like water.

I couldn’t believe how simple it felt, and this epiphany showed up even more.

We derive from water. According to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), up to 60% of the human body is water. The brain and heart are 73% water, and the lungs are about 83% water.

We can survive longer without food but not water. Most of us find water to be healing. People are relocating to areas where this lesser traffic, reduced stress, and perhaps a lake or ocean view. With COVID-19 and what seems to be an endless amount of struggles, we all have suffered in various ways. I, like many others, continue to search for ways to heal and adjust. I am in a constant wave of evolving.

Like the current in the water, we want to swim against it. But why resist it?

As shown on my Instagram post, I observe the calm waves. Water flows in and out back and forth without any resistance. I gravitate more towards the water, and it has been a source of energy to reconnect while lessening the noise in my head and the world around me.

That poignant moment has been the pinnacle moment where I felt some healing. This summer has brought me a deep sense of gratitude and simultaneously anger. As I continued to take in the ocean surrounding me, I feel a sense of validation. Adjusting to the current climate is okay. The process of changing jobs, job titles, homes, and emotions is a day-in and day-out journey. If we are mostly made of water, then can we be more like water? Can we flow with this natural movement? Do you believe the healing is inside you?