How Vondra Welborn Begins Her Day With Positivity

I find positive quotes and affirmations incredibly powerful, and I like to start my day by inviting positivity into my life. I start each morning with a devotional, I have a calendar of inspiring quotes on my desk, and I read (and share) a daily motivational email. It’s hard to be negative after all of this inspiration! I also end my day with a devotional. I’ve learned the importance of building up my bank of positivity so if stress does arise it doesn’t keep me stuck in a negative headspace.

I’ll also step away, even for a brief moment, if I begin to feel overwhelmed or stressed. Taking small breaks can help you get out of that panicked mindset. If something really upsets me, I like to take deep breaths until I begin to feel calm again. It sounds cliche, but it really works. Deep breathing helps me slow down and find my center. Sometimes when I’m stressed I have to step away and have a conversation with myself. I find that journaling also helps me stay balanced, as it allows me to express my feelings without judgment or consequences.

I have been practicing all of these Microsteps for years. It started more than a decade ago after I went through a really deep depression. I started building these habits so I could support my well-being daily, not just when I hit a low. And the “why” behind it is simple: it works for me. I need my daily devotional and meditation time to bring my best self to everything that I do.

It’s funny to me to talk about meditation and being centered because I am what’s considered a high-strung person. I can be very dramatic and passionate. But these habits have helped me learn not to react so much out of emotion and instead to think before I do or say things. Being mindful of my temperament has made for better personal and professional relationships.

At work, being authentic, vulnerable, and transparent has helped me build strong relationships with my team. Because I don’t pretend to be someone I’m not, my team respects me. They know I have their backs 100% and, at the same time, I will hold them accountable when necessary. We’re truly like family and I believe this is because I motivate them to view things from the “glass half full” perspective.

I’d like to sign off by saying that self-care is the most important gift you can give to yourself and others. Knowing it is OK to put your well-being first allows you to set reasonable boundaries and accept the fact that you cannot do it all. Putting your mental and spiritual well-being first allows you to bring your best self to every situation. I’m not saying you won’t have problems or experience stress, but mindset is everything. Having a good mindset allows you to thrive in spite of difficult circumstances, problems, and stress. It’s OK to not be OK, but it’s NOT OK when you don’t put your well-being first. When I think back to the depressed person I once was — not wanting to get out of bed to face the day — I am so grateful for the gift of my first devotional and “real talk” from a family member. Those two things put me on this path and truly changed my life.