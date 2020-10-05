Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How Volunteering Can Promote Productivity

Ralph Byer discusses how volunteering can help people become more productive.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

Work is almost always stressful, but this year it has been challenging workers like never before. From the rapid fire changes brought on by the pandemic to the political turmoil of an election year, 2020 has put a lot on everybody’s plates. In such a hectic environment, it is little wonder that lots of workers are feeling stressed out. If left untreated, work-induced anxiety can quickly become unbearable. Luckily, there are a number of effective strategies for combating stress. One of the most common is volunteering. Countless workers have found that sacrificing a bit of their free time to give back to their community increases their overall well-being and reduces work-induced stress. These are just four of the many ways volunteering benefits workers.

Lessen Anxiety

Studies have shown that volunteering decreases a person’s levels of anxiety. This lack of anxiety then makes an individual a more productive worker. A general sense of well-being translates to a positive attitude around the workplace, which in turn boosts productivity. A happy worker with no anxiety is also quicker to collaborate with colleagues, a process from which everyone benefits.

Further Develop Crucial Skills

Learning on the job is always essential, but sometimes workers find it hard to develop within the crucible of a high-pressure workplace. Acquiring new skills requires time and patience, luxuries often denied when deadlines must be met. This means workers often stick to old, familiar methods instead of taking risks and growing as people. A volunteer position gives people a chance to learn and grow at their own place in a less demanding environment. What workers learn about themselves and their skill sets in a volunteer organization will later serve them at their normal job.

Become a Leader

Within the hierarchical structures of many businesses, it can be hard for a worker to discover their leadership abilities. A volunteer position can provide an individual with the vital opportunity to discover their leadership potential. Having learned that they like leading a team, they can then bring a new attitude to the workplace.

Develop Bonds With Colleagues

When coworkers volunteer together, they forge bonds that transcend the workplace. Having learned to work together in the outside world, they’ll be even better teammates on the job.

ralph byer plantation fl

Ralph Byer

Ralph Byer, based in Plantation Florida, is passionate about building positive relationships. This can be in his family or through his volunteer work. He seeks to actively participate in his community and encourage civic engagement.

 

He believes that we ought to give back to our communities and help those less fortunate than ourselves, both financially and through our actions. Through volunteering, Ralph has also made lifelong friends who also believe in sponsoring change through charitable work. He believes that volunteering is a way of thinking and living that is an emotional elixir for the heart and soul.

 

Ralph Byer is involved with several different charitable foundations. One of these is the Darrell Gwynn Foundation, named for Darrell Gwynn, a champion racer who injured his spinal cord. Darrel started the foundation to support those with paralysis and to educate others about spinal cord injuries. Ralph deeply admires Darrell’s resilience and his mission to change the lives of others.

 

Ralph is also passionate about the Sheriff’s Foundation of Broward County, a group mainly run by volunteers. The group seeks to provide for the families of fallen officers and prevents crime through their education programs.

 

Ralph Byer is also a dedicated supporter of the Jewish Adoption and Foster Care Options (JAFCO). Not only does he support them financially, but he also fostered two young boys. The group cares for neglected children and those with disabilities. They believe it is the job of the community to help its children.

 

Ralph is a dedicated family man. He loves his family and seeks to provide them the best possible opportunities. He enjoys spending time with his family and watching his children grow. He is a strong advocate for adoption and fostering. He believes that every child belongs in a family and strives to put this belief into action.

 

For more information about Ralph Byer, visit his blog at RalphByer.net

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Bondar Illia / Shutterstock
Wisdom//

Volunteering Can Improve Your Productivity at Work During COVID-19

by Brenda Pak
Community//

Dwayne Harmon Emphasizes The Joy of Partaking in Charitable Organizations

by Pullman Elizabeth
Thriving in the New Normal//

How Leaders Can Inspire Corporate Action Through Virtual Volunteering

by Abhishek Humbad

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.