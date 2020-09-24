Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How Updating Your Space can Uplift Your Mood During a Pandemic

Have you ever noticed how your environment directly impacts your mood? Combine that with working from home, kids not in school, joblessness, and stay at home orders! No wonder why mental health decline is up 43% from last year. If you’ve been feeling a little more stressed than usual, I completely understand. But there are […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

Have you ever noticed how your environment directly impacts your mood? Combine that with working from home, kids not in school, joblessness, and stay at home orders! No wonder why mental health decline is up 43% from last year.

If you’ve been feeling a little more stressed than usual, I completely understand. But there are ways to heighten your mood and have a positive impact on your well being by simply updating your surroundings. Here are a few quick and easy updates you can make right now.

Reorganize Your Space

Photo Credit: @tatertotsandjelly

Something as simple as moving a few pieces of furniture around can make your space feel new and refresh your spirit. The first thing you may want to do is add space between your pieces to make your area feel less cluttered. Then try positioning your furniture at an angle or moving your pieces to opposite sides of the room to create a feeling of newness.

It’s a good practice to rearrange your space a few times a year, as it not only does it make your home feel refreshed, it also gives you a sense of accomplishment and nuance which increases dopamine levels in the brain and improve your overall happiness. Additionally, any slight change in your atmosphere can remove feelings of laziness, redundancy, and idleness which can have a negative impact on your mental health.

Let There Be Light

Photo Credit: @ourwintonhome

It’s been proven that the “lighter the room the lighter your mood”. The brightness level and ambiance of your space has a direct impact on your emotional state. Using sheer or light colored curtains will allow much needed light to come in your home. Sunlight is also great for releasing serotonin which highly recommended by doctors as it helps stave off Seasonal Effective Disorder (SAD) and prevent feelings of anxiety and depression.

So add lighter colors to your decor mix and don’t deprive yourself of Vitamin D.

Add Mirrors

Photo Credit: @wildwheatdesign

Mirrors can really open up your space and make it feel bigger. Being stuck at home can create feelings of claustrophobia and heighten stress and anxiety levels. Adding a few mirrors in the living room, hallway, and your home work space can greatly improve your mood and benefit your overall mental health – especially when you look into it and smile.

I know it’s been a challenge adjusting to this new normal, and as uncertainty continues to rise, there are things we can do in our own little world to improve our mental health and overall well being.

What have you been doing to improve your mood, stay positive and continue to be hopeful?

    Larry Lewis, Entrepreneur & Home Decor Enthusiast at We Heart Decor

    Larry Lewis is an author, home decor enthusiast, and co-founder of We Heart Decor. Originally from the Midwest, Larry now resides in Miami, where he enjoys fatherhood and husbandhood with his amazing wife.
    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Six Wellbeing Interior Tips To Reach Happiness And Safety In Your Own Home

    by Sarah Williams London
    Community//

    How Furniture Design Can Improve Your Mood

    by Cortney Lane
    5 Ways Décor can Increase Happiness in Your Small Home
    Community//

    5 Ways Décor can Increase Happiness in Your Small Home

    by Jenna Cyprus

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.