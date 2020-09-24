How Updating Your Space can Uplift Your Mood During a Pandemic

Have you ever noticed how your environment directly impacts your mood? Combine that with working from home, kids not in school, joblessness, and stay at home orders! No wonder why mental health decline is up 43% from last year.

If you’ve been feeling a little more stressed than usual, I completely understand. But there are ways to heighten your mood and have a positive impact on your well being by simply updating your surroundings. Here are a few quick and easy updates you can make right now.

Reorganize Your Space

Something as simple as moving a few pieces of furniture around can make your space feel new and refresh your spirit. The first thing you may want to do is add space between your pieces to make your area feel less cluttered. Then try positioning your furniture at an angle or moving your pieces to opposite sides of the room to create a feeling of newness.

It’s a good practice to rearrange your space a few times a year, as it not only does it make your home feel refreshed, it also gives you a sense of accomplishment and nuance which increases dopamine levels in the brain and improve your overall happiness. Additionally, any slight change in your atmosphere can remove feelings of laziness, redundancy, and idleness which can have a negative impact on your mental health.

Let There Be Light

It’s been proven that the “lighter the room the lighter your mood”. The brightness level and ambiance of your space has a direct impact on your emotional state. Using sheer or light colored curtains will allow much needed light to come in your home. Sunlight is also great for releasing serotonin which highly recommended by doctors as it helps stave off Seasonal Effective Disorder (SAD) and prevent feelings of anxiety and depression.

So add lighter colors to your decor mix and don’t deprive yourself of Vitamin D.

Add Mirrors

Mirrors can really open up your space and make it feel bigger. Being stuck at home can create feelings of claustrophobia and heighten stress and anxiety levels. Adding a few mirrors in the living room, hallway, and your home work space can greatly improve your mood and benefit your overall mental health – especially when you look into it and smile.

I know it’s been a challenge adjusting to this new normal, and as uncertainty continues to rise, there are things we can do in our own little world to improve our mental health and overall well being.

What have you been doing to improve your mood, stay positive and continue to be hopeful?