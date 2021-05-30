Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How tuning into the cycles of nature can improve your well-being!

Tuning into the cycles of nature can help us release stress and find more joy in life. It can help us make sense of the world we live in. And the good news is, it is not that hard either!

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

I am a Priestess of Avalon, which means that my work and life is centred around tuning into the cycles of nature, exploring the energies and seeing how they affect me, and what I can learn about myself as the wheel of the year turns.

It might sound a bit woo-woo to many people, but if we look at it I think you can see that becoming more aware of the seasonal shifts and energies can actually help you become more present and less stressed. But it is a choice. Let me tell you more.

Within paganism we celebrate eight festivals throughout the year. At those festivals we look at what is happening in nature. So for example, at midwinter, nature is resting. So at that time we are invited to look at how we feel about slowing down. How can we do that in the society we live in? Can we make the conscious choice to step off the madness of Christmas shopping, sales, bargains, family dinners? Can we allow ourselves to listen inwards?

The Winter Solstice energies is also about meditation, of listening to our inner voice, our inner wisdom, so check in with yourself and see if you can slow down, take time away for yourself and just be.

If we jump forward to the festival of Ostara, at the Spring Equinox, the energies are those of awakening nature, creativity and fun! It invites us to make new plans, to start new projects, to take a leap forward, just because it feels fun! It fills us with energy.
Have you not also experienced this when spring arrives? That you are filled with excitement and anticipation? So roll with it! 

What do you want to achieve this year? Is there something you have always wanted to do, but been too scared to try? Do it now! The energies of nature are on your side!

If we jump forward again, to Samhain (Halloween) at the end of October, everything is slowing down. The trees are letting go of their leaves, the days are getting shorter and the nights are longer. In the pagan tradition it is a time of cutting ties, of letting go. It is a time to let go of the things we need not carry anymore, the things that bring us down. It is not always easy, in fact hardly ever! 

This is a time for reflection. A time to look at where we are holding ourselves back. Are we carrying too much? Are we carrying other people’s stuff? Is it time to let go?
As reflected in nature it is a time to slow down again to prepare for winter. Our bodies and minds need rest. We are not made to perform at the same level every week, all year around. That is not natural.

When we start looking at what is happening in nature, and allowing ourselves to listen, to slow down and to reflect how that same energy can be seen in ourselves we can release stress and find more joy in life, because we know we are following the natural cycles.

I invite you to try it. Tune in. 

    Elin Hejll, Priestess of Avalon, mindfulness and meditation teacher. at The Stockholm Goddess Temple

    Elin is a Priestess of Avalon, a mindfulness/meditation teacher and a trained counsellor who is passionate about guiding people to find their true selves through ceremony, rituals and courses. Her work is based around the cycles of nature, the connection to the Divine Feminine and through that a better understanding of oneself. She lives in Stockholm, Sweden.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    The Only Goal You Should Have for the New Year

    by Jessica Zemple
    Community//

    How to tune into your body

    by Rosie Gregory
    Community//

    Megan Faller of The Aligned Cycle: “Optimizing your sleep by limiting unnatural light”

    by Candice Georgiadis
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.