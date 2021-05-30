How tuning into the cycles of nature can improve your well-being!

I am a Priestess of Avalon, which means that my work and life is centred around tuning into the cycles of nature, exploring the energies and seeing how they affect me, and what I can learn about myself as the wheel of the year turns.

It might sound a bit woo-woo to many people, but if we look at it I think you can see that becoming more aware of the seasonal shifts and energies can actually help you become more present and less stressed. But it is a choice. Let me tell you more.

Within paganism we celebrate eight festivals throughout the year. At those festivals we look at what is happening in nature. So for example, at midwinter, nature is resting. So at that time we are invited to look at how we feel about slowing down. How can we do that in the society we live in? Can we make the conscious choice to step off the madness of Christmas shopping, sales, bargains, family dinners? Can we allow ourselves to listen inwards?

The Winter Solstice energies is also about meditation, of listening to our inner voice, our inner wisdom, so check in with yourself and see if you can slow down, take time away for yourself and just be.

If we jump forward to the festival of Ostara, at the Spring Equinox, the energies are those of awakening nature, creativity and fun! It invites us to make new plans, to start new projects, to take a leap forward, just because it feels fun! It fills us with energy.

Have you not also experienced this when spring arrives? That you are filled with excitement and anticipation? So roll with it!

What do you want to achieve this year? Is there something you have always wanted to do, but been too scared to try? Do it now! The energies of nature are on your side!

If we jump forward again, to Samhain (Halloween) at the end of October, everything is slowing down. The trees are letting go of their leaves, the days are getting shorter and the nights are longer. In the pagan tradition it is a time of cutting ties, of letting go. It is a time to let go of the things we need not carry anymore, the things that bring us down. It is not always easy, in fact hardly ever!

This is a time for reflection. A time to look at where we are holding ourselves back. Are we carrying too much? Are we carrying other people’s stuff? Is it time to let go?

As reflected in nature it is a time to slow down again to prepare for winter. Our bodies and minds need rest. We are not made to perform at the same level every week, all year around. That is not natural.

When we start looking at what is happening in nature, and allowing ourselves to listen, to slow down and to reflect how that same energy can be seen in ourselves we can release stress and find more joy in life, because we know we are following the natural cycles.



I invite you to try it. Tune in.