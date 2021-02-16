Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How Traveling Can Help You Recharge and Prevent Burnout

Kristina Sazama on how traveling can help you recharge and prevent burnout.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

The epidemic of burnout across our country is a significant problem. The World Health Organization recently recognized burnout syndrome as an occupational phenomenon characterized by feelings of exhaustion, an increased mental distance from one’s work, cynicism regarding work, and reduced professional efficacy. 

Burnout happens as a result of chronic stress. So, to prevent yourself from burning out, you need to be proactive in your stress management. One of the best ways to reduce stress and recharge (especially after a year like 2020) is traveling. Here are some ways to use your next vacation to recharge and avoid burnout. 

  1. Resist All Temptation to Work

If you take a vacation from work, make it a real vacation. Don’t allow yourself to check your email or respond to clients while you’re supposed to be recharging. Plan ahead, set an auto-reply responder on your email, and delegate any other necessary responsibilities. If you don’t, you risk allowing stress to creep into your getaway time. 

  1. Spend Time Outside

While you’re away, make an effort to spend time outdoors. Studies have shown that there is a link between time spent outdoors and feelings of wellbeing. You can take a walk, lie on a beach, go for a hike, or go skiing. No matter what activities you prefer, just be sure to get some fresh air. 

  1. Practice Mindfulness

Another helpful way to reduce stress on vacation is to practice mindfulness. Mindfulness simply means being aware of what is going on around you, as well as how you’re feeling. Put down your phone and take in your surroundings. Enjoy the sights and sounds around you. Notice how your body is feeling. This type of mindfulness can quickly help you release stress and return from your vacation feeling refreshed. 

  1. Bring These Habits Home

Once you’ve returned from your trip, be sure to practice these same habits at home. Block out time for rest, spend time outside, and be mindful. If you create patterns around those practices, you will find yourself less stressed in your everyday life and much less likely to burn out. 

Traveling might feel like it’s on hold right now but try to find ways to do it safely. Even if you take a small road trip and spend some time outdoors, you will find yourself feeling better when you return. Be creative and do your best to make your well-being a priority.

    Kristina Sazama, Wine Educator at Santa Margherita USA

    A talented sommelier and experienced wine industry professional, Kristina Sazama is currently living her dream career as Wine Educator for Santa Margherita USA. In her role with the importing business, she develops tools to help the wineries they work with convey their story to every potential audience. 

    Kristina Sazama is a Certified Wine Professional, and Certified Sommelier, a French and Italian Wine Scholar, a Spanish Wine Educator, and a candidate for the Institute of Masters of Wine. After pivoting from a career in finance, Kristina immersed herself fully in the wine industry, where she has worked as a Wine Instructor, a Resident Sommelier, a Lecturer, a French Portfolio Manager, and a Wine Educator.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Verjeana Jacobs on How to Avoid Burnout as a Working Mom

    by Verjeana Jacobs
    Community//

    Burnout in Doctors

    by Dr Emma Thurston
    Community//

    Tiroune Raburt Oates on How to Avoid Burnout as a Startup Founder

    by Tiroune Raburt Oates

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.