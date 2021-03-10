How to Write Outreach Scripts That Makes Prospects Stop In Their Tracks

You know how it goes when you go to clear your LinkedIn or email inbox.

The same old canned message, time and time again.

Either someone is looking to connect on LinkedIn with the classic, “Hey, love the work you’re doing. Would love to connect here”

Or they’re cold emailing you with a vague offer about how they can help you run paid ads.

There’s almost no way that one of these messages would catch your eye, unless there was one different from the rest…

When we do our outreach, we make sure that our messages stand out from the crowd.

Unique connection request message

First, we use what we like to call a “circuit breaker” connection request to grab attention.

Here’s our highest converting one so far:

“~firm handshake, eye contact~

Pretending like we’re meeting in person and wanted to leave a good first impression, {firstname}.

Would love to connect!

Cheers,

Christian”

It’s effective because it catches a prospect’s eye by opening with “~firm handshake, eye contact~”, it’s completely unique, and it’s a fun message that comes off as genuine and humorous.

Try it out and we bet your acceptance rate will see a nice bump!

Personalized first lines

For both email and LinkedIn, we always lead with a complimentary line that’s unique to each prospect.

For example, “Hey John Smith – Congrats on being recognized as one of Boston’s top 5 marketers in 2017. That’s a huge testament to your work ethic and talent.”

This line is hyper personalized to that prospect, and will set the message off on the right note and show them we did our homework.

Using personalized images

To really make our messaging stand out, we use a tool called hyperise.io to send images with personalized text.

The tool lets you take any image, like Jim from The Office or Don Draper pointing to a whiteboard, and put personalized text on it. (See the featured image)

For example, our images say, “Hey John, Want us to generate calls for you on a Pay-Per-Call basis?”

This adds a tremendous touch to our messaging and really sets it apart from the countless other messages our prospects get on a daily basis.

