How to work in times of uncertainty and transition back to the office

We are all working in a time of uncertainty and transition back to the office and this can be exhausting. Leading hybrid teams and juggling a million balls including, strategy, systems, people, skills, innovation, sales and so much more certainly adds to the exhaustion. It’s only April and many people are saying they feel tired, […]

By

We are all working in a time of uncertainty and transition back to the office and this can be exhausting. Leading hybrid teams and juggling a million balls including, strategy, systems, people, skills, innovation, sales and so much more certainly adds to the exhaustion.

It’s only April and many people are saying they feel tired, burnt out and overwhelmed.

Does this sound like you or your team?

Working within and leading a hybrid team is fast becoming part of the new normal and the success of you and your team comes down to having:

  • FOCUSED MINDSET
  • a clear PURPOSE and deep COMMITMENT
  • RESILIENCE and MOTIVATION

As part of our valued community, our gift to you is FREE ACCESS to Modules 1 and 2 of the “Supercharge Leading Remotely” online course that will deep dive into these skills!

What you get in the toolkit

  • Free access to modules 1 & 2
  • Educational videos
  • 2 x workbooks to work through in your time or with your team
  • Additional resources to read and listen to
  • A quiz to complete at the end

Module 1 – Mindset Matters

Key themes

  • Mindset and where it comes from
  • The process of thoughts, feelings and actions
  • The three facets of self-awareness
  • Inner dialogue and how to control it
  • Bubble vs. Bursting mindset and beliefs that serve you

Module 2 – Purpose, Commitment & Motivation

Key themes

  • The Commitment Quadrant and your position
  • Building a cadence of accountability
  • Purpose of self and team
  • The belief of self and team
  • Understanding motivation and how to tap into it

To adjust, adapt and amplify both the psychological and physical aspects when leading from anywhere, click here to join our online program!

    Renée Giarrusso, LIMITLESS Leadership™ | Communication Expert | Author | Motivational Speaker | Mentor/Coach | Trainer

    Specialising in facilitation, training, speaking, mentoring and executive coaching - accelerating LIMITLESS Leaders™, teams and organisations by energising mindset, communication and collaboration to lift performance.

    Working with thousands of leaders and organisations in over 24 industries, Renée helps people shift from the overwhelm of a management mindset to a clearer, more focused leadership mindset by enabling leaders to do what really matters and create future leaders in the process.

    What makes Renée stand out is that she has the first-hand experience in all of the programs she runs. She has led large remote teams, managed sales teams, both coached and been coached and is a professional speaker.

    At RG Dynamics, the program focus areas include; leadership, communication, team collaboration, mindset and habit building and motivational intelligence. All programs are transformational and tailored to your organisation or individual needs, never a generic out-of-the-box solution.

    With over 15 years in senior leadership and sales roles within FMCG, Renée has a great understanding of the needs of executives and leaders to perform at their peak and knows well the day-to-day pressures that can be put on individuals to perform and the amazing benefits that self-development can provide to combat this.

    Renée is a member of the ICF and has been an ICF Professional Credentialed Certified Coach (PCC) and NLP practitioner. In 2016 she published her first book, Limitless Leadership, also in 2016, Renée was a contributor to the Leaders of Influence anthology. In 2021 she published her 3rd book, “Gift Mindset®”- Unwrap the 12 gifts to lead and live a life of purpose, connection and contribution. Order your copy here.

    Change can equate to growth, sometimes by pulling the blinkers off, and we can uncover solutions, ideas and new ways of thinking. For more tips on how change can equate to growth, get in touch.

    Find out where you sit on the Leadership Ladder. Your responses are anonymous. The results summarised to help better understand where our market sits to continue to provide insights, tools and solutions to assist you in moving up to be LIMITLESS, co-creative and stand out.

    Follow Renée on Facebook, Instagram, IGTV or Twitter, or subscribe to her blog here and her podcast here.

