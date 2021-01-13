Contributor Log In/Sign Up
How to Work from Home Successfully With Kids During COVID-19

We were all thrown into chaos last year when COVID-19 hit, with many of us being forced to work remotely. Not only were we suddenly working from home, we were also taking care of our kids 24/7 and helping them with their schooling. This was something none of us were prepared for, but there are ways to not only cope with it but to be successful at it.

1. Plan it out.

Coming up with a daily, weekly, and monthly plan will help you and your kids stay on track. You can use calendars, whiteboards, reminders on your phone, and even helpful apps to make planning a success. Make sure to leave room in your schedule for unexpected things like doctor’s appointments and issues with technology, as these things are bound to come up at some point.

2. Keep things structured.

Kids and adults thrive on routine. A structured home where everyone knows what they’re supposed to be doing and when will run a lot smoother than one is more of a free-for-all. Designate areas in the home where you work and where the kids participate in school. Have a set lunchtime and break times to reset your minds and refuel your bodies. Stick to a strict bedtime and morning routine so that the day starts on the right foot.

3. Allow for some fun.

Even though the structure is ideal, there should still be plenty of free time and fun interactions between you and your kids. Leave room for socially-distanced play dates, some limited screen time, and family game nights. Although you’re home with your kids all the time, it’s still important to schedule a quality time that doesn’t have to do with work or school.

4. Take the help when it’s offered.

You may think you have to do it all when you’re in the middle of a pandemic, but people still want to help. Share the load with your partner, so you don’t feel overwhelmed. Reach out to the school for advice on helping kids cope. Continue to connect with your friends and family virtually. There are many ways you can get through a pandemic without feeling so alone and isolated.

    Gregg Jaclin Headshot Thrive Global

    Gregg Jaclin, Founder at JRB Consulting, LLC

    Gregg Jaclin is an experienced consultant and law practitioner. Gregg currently owns and operates JRB Consulting, LLC., and he has cultivated an impressive repertoire of experience over the years by working with and founding different organizations. Gregg Jaclin prides himself on providing honest, helpful advice to his clients, and he never shies away from tough questions. In fact, Gregg Jaclin is passionate about tackling challenges and improving his own repertoire of solutions.

    Throughout Gregg’s career, he has been able to represent investors, investment banks, and issuers. He has also assisted other companies in matters pertaining to venture capital.

    As a consultant, Gregg Jaclin strives to improve the lives of his clients by offering tailored advice that best suits their needs and goals. In particular, Gregg is keen on the topic of public equity, especially in regards to initial public offerings (IPOs). Investing in public companies and deciding to take a company public are challenging tasks, and Gregg Jaclin strives to alleviate some of the stress that accompanies such decisions. Because many individuals, even seasoned investors, may not know how to evaluate the profitability and viability of a company that has gone public, Gregg Jaclin serves as a resource to his clients. Investing in an IPO can be tricky business as there are many risks involved; however, all investments entail some risk, and if the investor chooses to invest in the right IPO, they could gain significant returns over time.

    What Gregg prides himself on most in his role is his extensive network of valuable resources. His own expertise allows him to assist his clients in beneficial ways, but what sets Gregg Jaclin apart is his ability to connect clients with experts in other fields. Networking, to Gregg Jaclin, is crucial in any industry, but it is especially so for consultants. Without a cohesive network of connections, consultants are limited in their ability to help their clients to the best of their ability. Because of this belief, Gregg Jaclin strives to maintain and grow his network on a regular basis. Even if Gregg does not have an immediate answer or piece of guidance, he can be sure that a member of his extensive network can provide sufficient aid.

    Gregg Jaclin attended the University of Maryland, College Park and graduated with his Bachelor’s degree in 1992 and continued onto Cardoza School of Law where he graduated with his Juris Doctorate in 1995. Gregg’s time at the University of Maryland is what led him to law school. He was always interested in legal consulting! After graduation, Gregg became a partner at Anslow & Jaclin, LLP where he worked with the firm until 2013 when he joined Szaferman, Lakind, Blumstein & Blader, P.C. into 2017. Gregg has always focused his law practice around securities involving perverse mergers focused on U.S. based companies and foreign domiciled or operations based companies. His drive and work ethic have made him an asset to his clients. In 2017, Gregg left the firm to open his own consulting business: JRB Consulting, LLC. where he current works.

     

    While not only dedicated to his work passions, Gregg’s other passion is his wonderful family. Gregg spends a lot of time with his children, Ben and Rachel Jaclin. Throughout his years of being a dedicated father, Gregg Jaclin had supported his children in their school and even their sports. Going so far as to be a coach for many of their sports teams. Gregg is focused on making sure that while he is dedicated to his work that he maintains a quality work-life balance so that he can spend as much time with his wife and children as possible. When they get the chance, Gregg likes to take his family on numerous vacations to places like Canada, Israel, London, and even throughout the Caribbean. Vacationing has been said to have given Gregg’s family so many ways to connect with each other while also getting to experience and learn new things. 

    When they’re not globetrotting Gregg Jaclin loves to spend time in the great outdoors, riding bikes, camping, and exploring. With his family's love for sports and competition, they love to enjoy a game of basketball, baseball, or tennis if time allows for it. Gregg’s daughter Rachel is said to be quite the daredevil with her love for roller coasters and other various intimidating adrenaline experiences. 

    Throughout his life and in all of his involvements, Gregg Jaclin strives to be involved, open, and passionate. For more information about Gregg Jaclin, please visit his website, or find him on social media!

