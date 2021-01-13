How to Work from Home Successfully With Kids During COVID-19

We were all thrown into chaos last year when COVID-19 hit, with many of us being forced to work remotely. Not only were we suddenly working from home, we were also taking care of our kids 24/7 and helping them with their schooling. This was something none of us were prepared for, but there are ways to not only cope with it but to be successful at it.

1. Plan it out.

Coming up with a daily, weekly, and monthly plan will help you and your kids stay on track. You can use calendars, whiteboards, reminders on your phone, and even helpful apps to make planning a success. Make sure to leave room in your schedule for unexpected things like doctor’s appointments and issues with technology, as these things are bound to come up at some point.

2. Keep things structured.

Kids and adults thrive on routine. A structured home where everyone knows what they’re supposed to be doing and when will run a lot smoother than one is more of a free-for-all. Designate areas in the home where you work and where the kids participate in school. Have a set lunchtime and break times to reset your minds and refuel your bodies. Stick to a strict bedtime and morning routine so that the day starts on the right foot.

3. Allow for some fun.

Even though the structure is ideal, there should still be plenty of free time and fun interactions between you and your kids. Leave room for socially-distanced play dates, some limited screen time, and family game nights. Although you’re home with your kids all the time, it’s still important to schedule a quality time that doesn’t have to do with work or school.

4. Take the help when it’s offered.

You may think you have to do it all when you’re in the middle of a pandemic, but people still want to help. Share the load with your partner, so you don’t feel overwhelmed. Reach out to the school for advice on helping kids cope. Continue to connect with your friends and family virtually. There are many ways you can get through a pandemic without feeling so alone and isolated.