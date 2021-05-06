Contributor Log In/Sign Up
How to win by quitting

What can you learn from the joy of quitting?

Does the feeling of quitting make you think you are a loser? Let’s figure out if in life winning means quitting things that no longer serve you.

What if you can find joy in quitting? Sounds intriguing. We often equate life in success metrics. In the face of the global pandemic here is what you can learn to become a better version of yourself.

In today’s episode of The Curryup Leadership Podcast to spotlight purpose-driven Asian leaders making an impact, I talk about the joy of quitting and how you can lead a happy life with Design Thinking and Improv leader Coonoor Behal.

Coonoor specializes in getting companies and organizations better results with creativity. She has taken her creativity to the next level by collecting stories from real people and summoning the courage to quit things in their lives through her book I Quit!

She equates autonomy and freedom as her success mantra. Coonoor talks about how happiness means laughter and building lego sets gives her so much joy.

Coonoor talks about one of her failures is finding a tribe of south asian friends in the community.

So, go ahead and learn how to be a quitter and learn the wisdom of happy quitters on Episode 51 of Curryup Leadership Podcast here.

PRIYANKA KOMALA, Chief Story Telling Officer at Curryup Leadership

At age five Priyanka gave an impromptu speech about an airplane which catapulted her into becoming the distinguished speaker and writer she is today. Although she had followed the cultural expectation of getting a Master's to become an engineer and technologist, Priyanka knew she wanted to make a bigger impact. She wanted a seat at the table to help others, so she got her MBA. At the US National Academy of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine, she serves as a Technology leader in digital transformation projects. Priyanka hosts Curryup Leadership video Podcast to spotlight purpose-driven Asian leaders making an impact and has sparked 100+ conversations. She is on a mission to embrace Levity in life.

