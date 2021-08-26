How to Welcome Your New Collaborator

Some people mayn’t know how to welcome a new recruit on board. In your last few experiences, you’ve noticed the different ways of receiving someone in a group or in a company. Some of them need to be changed or improved. For some, it’s not at all obvious to address this subject – due to a lack of time, being caught up in the rhythm of work, an oversight, priorities or simply a lack of interest. Whatever the reason, you must value each member of your team.

Identify her/him as a collaborator

Whatever the case may be, the person who comes into your office (regarding the position to be filled) wants to work for your company. Although it’s more common to hear the word employee, it’s definitely more pleasant to use the word collaborator.

Indeed, the quality of the welcome starts at this moment. You need to determine a category (word used) to which the person in your company belongs – that’s your collaborator.

Send a welcome letter or email

As soon as a new collaborator signs her/his contract with your company, you’d prepare a welcome message. It could be one of your collaborators who does it.

There’s nothing more joyful than receiving such a message at the beginning of a new adventure. It’s a sign of recognition and a proof of cohesion.

Integrate your collaborator

All points are important concerning the goodwill of your collaborator. However, this one is very important. When we talk about welcoming, we’re talking about integrating everyone into the group.

You must accompany your recruit. It’s a key element to your company. Notify the group that a new collaborator is joining your company. As she/he arrives in an unknown place, introduce her/him to your other collaborators and managers. As soon as she/he arrives, it’s preferable that her/his work place is ready. Then, show her/him premises, spaces and different places of the company. Finally, you must involve the new collaborator in an ongoing project.

Do what’s necessary to make your collaborators feel comfortable in the group. This way, you create and strengthen the relationship. A great integration shows that you’re a good leader for your company. Integration is a process.

